E.t are many reasons not to eat meat: the suffering of animals, the destruction of natural habitats, the contribution to climate change. But factual arguments pale against the appetite for steak and schnitzel. But some meat eaters seem to have a guilty conscience, and that opens up a new business model. More and more companies are now developing imitation meat. In contrast to tofu sausages and green spelled patties, the target group is not vegetarians but meat lovers. But how healthy is vegetable meat for humans? And what technology is behind it?