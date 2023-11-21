Meat shop Veijo Votkin | The auditor made strong claims about Votkin’s meat wholesaler on social media – He lost his eligibility

According to the Audit Committee, Ville Vasama published classified material on social media.

Accountant claimed that Lihatukku Veijo Votkin has connections with the Hell’s Angels. Now he has lost his approval as an auditor because of his social media posts.

Accountant Ville Vasama on the order of the Regional Administrative Agency of Southern Finland, conducted a special inspection of Lihatukku Veijo Votkin’s and some other operators’ real estate limited company at Vanha Talvitie 8 in Helsinki.

In his inspection report last fall, Vasama told, among other things, about the connections of Lihatukku Veijo Votkin and the real estate company to Hell’s Angels. According to the report, these operators made arrangements in connection with extensive renovation works, which have channeled funds for the benefit of the Hell’s Angels.

CEO of Lihatukku Veijo Votkin Asmo Votkin has rejected the audit report made by Vasama.

Patent- and the Audit Board of the Swedish Registry Board dealt with Vasama’s special audit of the real estate company and his activities on social media.

The board concluded that Vasama is unfit to work as an auditor.

According to the board, Vasama’s activities on social media were decisive in terms of impropriety, not in the special inspection of his activities, even though there were flaws in that as well.

Vasama presented on social media that several parties have committed crimes in the case of the Vanha Talvitie 8 real estate joint-stock company.

According to the board’s decision, Vasama published confidential information on social media, such as the inspection report he made on the Vanha Talvite 8 real estate company. He also sent it to a company.

“The positions, claims and statements he has made on social media have clearly exceeded what can be considered relevant considering the auditor’s professional ethical principles and good auditing practice,” the board states.

The board says in its decision that it does not assess the veracity of the alleged criminal acts.

Audit Committee also found several flaws in the special inspection conducted by Vasama for the real estate company of Lihatukku Veijo Votkin and other operators.

According to the board, Vasama’s inspection report did not present a conclusion on what the Regional Administrative Agency’s order should have specifically stated.

In particular, the audit should have determined how much financial damage was caused to the minority shareholders by the fact that the real estate limited liability company has handed over additional premises to the use of the majority shareholders free of charge.

Instead, according to the board, Vasama reports in its audit report on matters that were not part of the mandate of the regional administrative agency. Possible criminal suspicions could have been brought to light in other ways than the way Vasama did in the audit report.

According to the board, Vasama presented far-reaching conclusions and conclusions in unclear matters.

According to the board, Vasama’s reporting did not meet the auditor’s requirement of objectivity and professional skepticism. The audit did not take into account materials that spoke against Vasama’s conclusions.

Vasama justified his actions by saying that he had an obligation to bring criminal acts to light. His claims have not led to a criminal investigation.

Vasama commented on the matter on Linkedin, stating that he does not think he will appeal the decision.

“Shut up and start a new career,” he writes.

Vasama is Mightily previously revealed a large bribery network in the cleaning industry in a special inspection commissioned by the bankruptcy estate of the Global Group Finland company.

Lots of people has been convicted in vyyhti about accepting bribes in different parts of Finland. Criminal suspicions regarding the giving of bribes are still under consideration.