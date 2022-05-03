Gthere is actually always an opportunity. Anyone who has a good chunk of work behind them and drops a hammer or tablet is a candidate for meat salad. Born from the idea of ​​using leftovers and the urge for refinement, it gives a complete answer to the calorie requirement. It is at least as suitable as a small snack in between, which does not even need to be stirred before consumption. This North German version of the classic sausage salad from the south, which has been made into a ready meal with the help of mayonnaise and cucumber, goes best with a roll or a slice. Because it has proven itself as a meat-based spread, it is part of many breakfast buffets.

Any additional supplement would only devalue it. Around every construction site you can see evidence of its popularity lying around as rubbish, and it is not uncommon for a foreman to be seen eating this massive specialty while enjoying a good appetite with his followers. Although the latter like to content themselves with lard bread, pickles and cigarettes, this sausage à la crème also seems to beautify their breaks.

But meat salad is more than just a boost for the effort ahead. He embodies an attitude to life that is at home in all sections of the population. It’s best expressed when you can’t wait to get the signature plastic wrap out of the cold after a long day. Still in street shoes and in the dim light of the open refrigerator, the cravings are satisfied. People who still retain a sense of style in this situation of haste use the pastry fork.

Knowledge has never been more valuable Read F+ now for free for 30 days and get access to all articles on FAZ.NET. READ F+ NOW







By no means does it have to be the best sausage that’s being sunk in mayo. In any case, the stomach is served more than the palate. If you even want to include culinary standards in your considerations, then the meat salad is all about the harmonious interplay of spicy and salty stripes with sliding fat, which is emphasized with the help of vinegar, sugar, white pepper, occasionally herbs and juicy cucumber. The sweet and sour pickled garden plant maintains the illusion of freshness and makes the fruit yoghurt seem superfluous afterwards.







If meat only appears in sausage form, then the question naturally arises as to why the name insists on it. Several explanations are circulating. On the one hand, it is about distinguishing it from the traditional sausage salad in vinaigrette, on the other hand, the name is derived from the meatloaf, which was often used before the introduction of a specially created sausage meat (the so-called meat salad base).

Finally, the role of mayonnaise should be considered. Since it nebulizes the ingredients, so to speak, ham corners and other cuts, but above all cold roasts, could be accommodated inconspicuously in the past. Herring, potato and Waldorf salads, Russian salads and shrimp cocktails also use the camouflage effect of a white sauce that always looks proper.







While a portion of meat salad doesn’t cut a good figure on porcelain, the sausage salad in the “Lochner Weinwirtschaft” in Berlin makes an extremely attractive impression. To do this, Andreas Lochner and Max Stér cut the Lyoners from the family business Bernd Glasstetter in North Baden as well as Spreewald gherkins into even strips. Then the two chefs mix the julienne with finely chopped red onion, season with black pepper, salt and a pinch of sugar and, just before serving, pour a marinade made from a dash of cucumber water, white balsamic vinegar and rapeseed oil over it.

In this form, the snack made it into the Federal Chancellery. Because there, the “Lochner” has been in demand as a caterer for over a decade when state guests are to be introduced to cultivated German cuisine. With this expertise, the two chefs tested various meat salads with us.