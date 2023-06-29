Meat products | Finns’ favorite sausage is no longer suitable for everyone: “I wish it was made with the old recipe”

Sausage lovers criticize the current taste of Sininen Lenki.

“Yes before, the taste was better, very different from other sausages. I wish it was made with an old recipe.”

“As many here already say, it has deteriorated enormously, I used to eat it every week, now I just can’t eat it, the taste is harsh. Ps. By the way, I’m a big consumer of sausage.”

“If you compare today’s HK Blue Lenk with the HK Blue you got in the 70s, it’s really much worse in terms of taste and texture.”

Of such feedback fills the comment field of sausage manufacturer HKScan’s Facebook update. In the update, it is said that the run will be sixty years old this year.

HK responds to the criticism on Facebook by stating that “in many ways, the recipe has remained the same throughout the sausage’s decades-long history”.

However, this is only partially true, as some changes have been made to the link developed in the early 1960s.

HK says that the raw materials have varied somewhat with the changes of time, and “in the beginning, horse and beef were used, while the main raw material of today’s Sininen is pork”.

of HKScan marketing director Mikko Järvinen tells HS that changing the meat has not affected the taste of the sausage.

“The spice mixture and smooth texture have remained the same and these are an essential part of the sausage itself.”

In other words: when the meat is ground smooth and seasoned, the spices and texture mask the taste of the meat, and according to Järvinen, it doesn’t matter what meat is used in the sausage.

Järvinen thinks that the decades have shaped people’s taste memory.

“I don’t think that very many people’s taste memories go back sixty years. More likely, it has happened that in the 60s and 70s there was still a very small selection of sausages, and now there are many different sausages.”

Meat in addition to changing, other changes have been made to the sausage. At the beginning of the millennium, milk powder was left out of the sausage.

Just like in the early days, spices are still added to the sausage mass by hand. In the past, the dosage of spices was determined by the sausage master by tasting the raw mass, but now the spice mixes come ready-made from the spice supplier, and the amounts are calculated by a computer.

Doesn’t changing the way you taste significantly affect the taste of the sausage?

“It doesn’t matter,” states Järvinen.

“Even though the mouth of the sausage master has been very precise, the seasoning today is more uniform than in the first years.”

Salt the amount in sausage has been reduced, as in many other foodstuffs, over the past decades, says Järvinen.

“By reducing the salt, we have tried to keep the sausage in line with Finnish tastes.”

So, if Sininen Lenkki were today as salty as, for example, in the early 1970s, many would think that it would be far too salty?

“Just like this.”

