Meat production | The Oulu store canceled the halal broiler meat order after the Facebook discussion

Oulu’s K-Citymarket Kaakkuri decided to cancel the order for halal-marked chicken meat as a “first reaction”, according to the shopkeeper, when there was a discussion about the ethics of the product on social media.

From Oulu K-Citymarket Kaakkuri canceled an order for Lithuanian halal-marked chicken meat after the ethics of the meat sparked a lively discussion in a local Facebook group.

The discussion started on Friday last week, when a picture was published in the group From the tasty everyday broiler breast filet, which had a halal label on the package. Questions were raised about how the animal was slaughtered in Lithuania and how ethical it is.

Halal slaughter without stunning the animal is not allowed in Finland. According to the Food Agency, however, meat produced without stunning is sold abroad in Finland. The import of meat slaughtered without stunning is not limited in the proposal for the animal welfare law, which was submitted to the parliament in September.

K-Citymarket Kaakkur’s merchant Päivi Raja-Aho says that the decision to cancel the order was made on Monday. According to him, in addition to the Facebook discussion, there had been individual feedback directly to the store.

“Cancelling the order was the first reaction. We wanted to find out more. But of course we knew we hadn’t done anything illegal.”

Raja-Ahon according to them, they have now received confirmation from PNM Gourmet Oy, which supplies the product, that in the Lithuanian production facility the animals are stunned before the halal ritual.

He thinks that it is good that the backgrounds and responsibility of food production are discussed.

“Nowadays it is important to know where the products come from and how responsible their production is. It’s always good that people pay attention to what they eat.”

Raja-Aho started K-Citymarket Kaakkur as a merchant last spring. He says that the product that has now sparked discussion has been in the store’s selections even before that.

“Certain customer groups have wanted to buy the product. As a larger store, we have offered the customer that option.”

Some of the customers buying the product may have had the price as a purchase criterion, says Raja-Aho. According to him, the Lithuanian chicken fillet has been cheaper than the corresponding Finnish product. There is currently no Finnish halal-marked meat for sale in the store.

The product’s low price also sparked discussion on Facebook. According to Raja-Aho, the exceptionally low price at the time was explained by the offer that the product had because its date was about to expire.

Order there has been no feedback from customers about the cancellation yet, says Raja-Aho. According to him, individual packages may still be for sale.

“Tomorrow, Thursday, it doesn’t seem to be in the store anymore. It may be that by the end of the week we will receive inquiries about it.”

According to Raja-Aho, it is still open whether the product will return to the store selection later.

“It is now under consideration. At the moment, the order has been cancelled, but the product has had its users.”

About the cancellation decision told first Future of the countryside (MT).

Expert Leena Suojala The Central Confederation of Agricultural and Forestry Producers from MTK told the newspaper that different halal certificates are used in different countries and that halal labels are audited by several companies.

Director of purchasing and sales of fresh products in Kesko’s grocery division Janne Vuorinen on the other hand, told MT that there is no halal meat in Kesko’s national selections, but individual merchants may have the product for sale.