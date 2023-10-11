admin3i admin3 – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 11/10/2023 – 9:25

São Paulo, 11 – Meat production in Brazil should be 30.8 million tons in the 2023/24 harvest, considering the three main animal proteins (poultry, pork and beef). The record projection was made by the president of Conab, Edegar Pretto, during the presentation of the 1st Survey of the 2023/24 Grain Harvest, held this Tuesday (10).

According to Pretto, maintaining high production of corn, the main input for animal protein, combined with policies for the formation of public stocks, make the projection viable. The number represents an increase of 2.7% compared to past production. The Conab survey estimates that the total 2023/24 corn harvest should be 119.4 million tons. The total grain harvest could reach 317.5 million tons.