With his appearance both terrifying and tender, with one of the most powerful voices in rock and with one of the best-selling albums in history. Meat Loaf’s imposing presence has definitely collapsed. In October 2021, the American singer stated, in an interview with the Web Ultimate Classic Rock, that he was “full of projects and preparing an album for 2022”. But it could not be. “We know how much he meant to so many and we truly appreciate all the love and support at this time of grief over the loss of such an inspiring artist and such a wonderful man,” Meat Loaf’s family said in a statement that did not specify the cause. of his death. “From your heart to your souls… never stop rocking!”, is added in the writing. His real name was Marvin Lee Aday and he was born 74 years ago in Dallas, Texas.

More information

In six decades, Loaf has sold some 100 million albums worldwide and appeared in some 50 films, including Fight Club, The Rocky Horror Picture Show or Wayne’s World: What a scatter!. But Meat Loaf will always be remembered for his debut album, Bat Out of Hell, published in 1977 and which is at number four on the list of best sellers (the first is thriller, by Michael Jackson) with 45 million units shipped. This work is composed and produced together with Jim Steinman, who died on April 19, 2021. This album was followed by sequels Bat Out of Hell II: Back into Hell (1993) and Bat Out of Hell III: The Monster Is Loose (2006). It is the trilogy that has sold the most records in rock.

“I’m not a rock star,” the singer said in each interview. But it was, although quite atypical. He exhibited a considerable wingspan, far from the stylized bodies of rockers like David Bowie or Mick Jagger. His nickname (Meat Loaf, Piece of meat, or Meat Pie) was given to him by one of his sports teachers when he was already living in Los Angeles. In addition, his powerful voice, almost operatic, did not match the aggressive and cocky tones that were styled in the rock of the seventies.

Marvin Lee Aday did not have a placid childhood. He practically grew up with his mother, since his father developed an alcoholism that kept him absent for many seasons. The musician’s life collapsed when his mother died while he was still very young. It was when he decided to move from Texas to Los Angeles and test his skills for music and acting. Although he formed a band that acted as opening act for Van Morrison or The Who, his first commercial contact was when he recorded a duet album in 1971 with Shaun Stoney Murphy. It had some success, but the record company decided to do without it.

All the culture that goes with you awaits you here. subscribe

It was when he launched to try acting in musicals. He had an overwhelming presence and a voice perfect for musical theater. He first enrolled in Hair and already in 1973 he joined the cast of the musical The Rocky Horror Picture Show. This allowed him to participate in the 1975 film of the same title, where he played a wild delivery man who sings the song Hot Patootie. The film, directed by Jim Sharman, has become over the years one of the most popular movie musicals.

Cover of ‘Bat Out Of Hell’ (1977), Meat Loaf’s best seller.

At the same time, the musician and actor was preparing, together with Steinman Bat Out of Hell. It was an ambitious work of seven songs based in part on the myth of Peter Pan. On the album they sounded hard rock, ballads and Rock And Roll light. And a lot of prominence of Loaf’s excessive voice. The recording was rejected by many record companies until it was decided to release one in part thanks to the intermediation of musician Todd Rundgren, who was also in charge of production and guitars. The album was struck down by a sector of critics, who considered it almost like a copy of Bruce Springsteen in a Broadway musical. It did not matter: the album was a bestseller.

Meat Loaf and one of the singers of his group during one of the concerts of the ‘Bat Out of Hell’ tour, in the late seventies. Phil Dent (Redferns)

loaf he became one of the highest-paid singers in the business. But the problems started at the top. The musician fell out with his main collaborator, Jim Steinman, and they broke up. It took up to four years to reappear discographically (Dead Ringer, 1981), too long for a time when the stars published at least one work a year. The eighties were for him a decline in sales and prestige. The path was clear: team up with Steinman again. The two went to work on a sequel to their 1977 smash hit. Bat Out of Hell II: Back Into Hell in 1993. And the miracle happened: Meat Loaf returned to the best-seller lists and even this time the critics were full of praise. In 2006 he published the third and final part of his trilogy, Bat Out of Hell III: The Monster Is Loose, this time with a more discreet triumph.

Although he released discs on time, he was surely aware that he would never find material for a new massive success. Loaf focused on the performances, always with the necessary dramatic and rock charge. In the 2000s he suffered a few fainting spells on stage, the last in 2016. He was diagnosed with Parkinson’s. He was married twice (once in 1978 and once in 2007) and had a daughter from his first marriage.

With Loaf, one of the most atypical rockers leaves: for a career marked from the beginning by overwhelming success, by exquisite vocal conditions and by a style that is neither hard rock nor soft rock. It’s Meat Loaf.