Snacks sold as vegetarian but with traces of pork inside. After a report received from the Prevention Department of the ASL Napoli 1 Center relating to ethnic foods containing ingredients of animal origin illegally introduced into the national territory, the Ministry of Health “has planned a coordinated control activity at national level in shops, sales points and local city markets where ethnic products with the same problems could be marketed”. Controls that aim to guarantee the safety of consumers but which at the moment do not raise any alarm – as far as Adnkronos Salute has learned – for a phenomenon that is limited to the Naples area alone.

The control activity “is aimed at verifying the sale of illegally imported products and in particular meat and meat-based products, with particular attention also to other foods that could contain them even without a correct indication on the label”, underlines a note published in the Italian Veterinary Public Medicine Union (Sivemp).

The concomitant emergency from African swine fever (PSA) and the evidence acquired regarding the high risk of introduction and spread of the disease through food products “makes it appropriate to add to the control activities an extraordinary monitoring plan for the search for the PSA virus in case in which the products found with irregularities in the methods of placing on the market contain organic elements of porcine origin”, underlines the ministry.