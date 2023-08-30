Home page politics

From: Christoph Gschossmann

Germans eat far less meat than they did a few years ago. But anyone who eats meat in the future will probably increasingly have to expect it to come from abroad.

Bremen – Meat consumption in Germany is falling rapidly: within 15 years, per capita consumption has fallen by a good ten kilograms. The Germans eat less meat than at any time since the reunification uprisings began. This is reported by the Federal Agency for Agriculture and Food (BLE). Even a traditional company that only produced sausage for 100 years manufactures vegan products in the future.

Above all, pork consumption is falling, even 11.5 kilograms lower than 15 years ago. A structural change on the producer side is necessary, which is why an independent expert commission was formed. But she is now resigning, exasperated, because her proposals have not been implemented. According to a report by the World up now instead of expensively rebuilding their stable.

Heike Harstick, the general manager of the Meat Industry Association (VDF), warns the medium: “Demand has fallen, but not as much as supply.” The number of pigs has increased from 25.5 million to 20 within the last three years .8 million down. The interest group of pig farmers in Germany (ISN) reports that there have been 4,000 fewer pig fattening farms, the equivalent of 20 percent, in the last two years.

According to ISN Managing Director Torsten Staack, the companies lack planning security and perspective. Agriculture is open to changes in the direction of animal welfare. But you can “only develop further if we get the necessary security for it. This applies both to approval issues and to the financing of the whole thing.”

Borchert Commission: Panel of experts resigns in frustration

The so-called “Borchert Commission” will no longer help. The livestock husbandry competence network set up by the then Agriculture Minister Julia Klöckner (CDU) has decided to be dissolved. According to VDF boss and Commissioner Harstick, she saw “neither the political will nor sufficient funding”. The experts had proposed a concept for the gradual conversion of animal husbandry to significantly higher standards, with a reduction in stocks, better stables and breeding conditions.

A group of pigs are reared on straw in a fattening farm. © Sina Schuldt/dpa

The costs should amount to seven to eleven billion euros per year. This should be financed either through price increases for end consumers, increased VAT or by the federal government. However, this only approved one billion, which, according to Harstick, was not enough “back and forth”. She points out that retailers also refuse to pay more for meat from better husbandry systems if it is not financially profitable.

Meat for Germans will probably be bought more abroad in the future

She expects more farms to be abandoned. From 2029, so-called crate maintenance will also be completely prohibited. Farmers must submit a conversion concept by February 2024 and a building application by February 2026. The meat is then bought from abroad, where the “how” cannot be checked. Agriculture Minister Cem Özdemir (Greens) thanked the Commission and wants to campaign for additional funds. From the CSU, for example by Bavaria’s Minister of Agriculture Michaela Kaniber, Özdemir is accused of failure. There is also displeasure with the FDP, which, according to the German Farmers’ Association, is blocking financial matters.

A farmer let around 700 pigs die in agony. Now the first consequences are being raised against the farmer. (cgsc)