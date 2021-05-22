The ghosts of the past have long haunted the livestock sector. First, it was the creation of a new registry to export meat, explaining that it was to curb evasion in the meat processing industry and above all, to dismantle under-invoicing maneuvers of companies that exported to China, the main market that represents 75% of the exports. Then, reference prices were imposed, also with the same objective.

But this week those hovering ghosts sadly came true. On Monday, President Alberto Fernández announced to the representatives of the meat exporters that he was going to close meat exports for 30 days in order to lower the values ​​of cuts in the domestic market.

“Surprised” was the word used by the businessmen of the sector when hearing the decision from the president, which on Thursday became official once it was published in the Official Gazette, except for the Hilton Quota, the 481 Quota and the 20,000 tons granted by USA.

The rejection was generalized of all productive activities. From various business sectors, such as the Argentine Industrial Union (UIA) and the Argentine Confederation of Medium Enterprises (CAME), they criticized the government’s measure.

Even the provinces, of the same political color, came out at the crossroads. First it was Santa Fe, then Córdoba and Entre Ríos were added, among the jurisdictions with the highest number of livestock. The only province that came out in favor of the stocks of meat shipments was that of Buenos Aires.

This Friday part of the Argentine Agroindustrial Council (CAA) met with the Minister of Productive Development, Matias Kulfas, who accompanied by the Secretary of Internal Commerce, Paula Español, to try to bring the parties closer together and that the Government backs down with the decision. After the meeting, in a statement, the CAA remarked that it was agreed, with the Ministry authorities, to continue with the meetings in the search for better solutions that contemplate the general interest.

CAA representatives expressed that they share concerns about the level of inflation. In this regard, they analyzed, with the authorities, long, medium and short-term proposals to correct the situation and balance the context by promoting supply to meet both domestic and export market demand, which makes it possible to revoke the suspension as soon as possible. .

But for this, as it transpired, from the Government ask for more meat at popular prices. At the moment, it is 8,000 tons per month until the end of the year.

It was so much the stupor and the rejection that the Mesa de Enlace quickly launched a halt to the commercialization of the farm for 9 days since last Thursday. The adherence to the force measure was total on the part of the producers. On Friday, no farm income was registered in the Liniers market, giving an account of the anger and discomfort of the countryside.

The memory of 2006, when meat exports were partially closed, together with the Export Operations Registries (Roe) is very fresh. The negative consequences are still latent.

Lower stock of cattle, loss of employment in the export meat processing sector (it is estimated that it employs 100,000 workers), lower foreign exchange earnings, and above all, among others, the price of meat did not drop at the counters, but rather increased by a Once the massive supply of meat in the local market was surpassed in the face of the fierce liquidation of animals. And another important issue: recovering the confidence of international markets.