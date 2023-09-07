Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/06/2023 – 17:07

São Paulo, 6th – Total exports of chicken meat (including fresh meat and processed products) reached 446.8 thousand tons in August, an increase of 2.2% compared to the same period last year, when they reached 437 thousand tons , informed the Brazilian Association of Animal Protein (ABPA), in a note.

Revenue in August this year, however, was 9.9% below the total for August 2022. Last month, the chicken meat export sector earned US$ 831 million and, in August 2022, US$ 922.1 million. millions.

The ABPA also informs that in the accumulated result for the year up to August, shipments of chicken meat totaled 3.508 million tons, a volume 7.4% higher than that registered in the same period last year, with 3.266 million tons.

As for the dollar balance, the accumulated increase in 2023 reached 4.8%, with US$ 6.858 billion this year, and US$ 6.542 billion in the same comparative period in 2022.

China remains the main buyer of chicken meat from Brazil, with 52.8 thousand tons of fresh and processed chicken meat in August this year, or 32.5% more compared to August 2022.

Following come the United Arab Emirates, with 47.3 thousand tons (+30.2%) and Saudi Arabia, with 37.2 thousand tons (+12.6%). Japan, which has already resumed imports of chicken meat from Espírito Santo and Santa Catarina, imported 29.6 thousand tons (-25.4%).

Faced with such a performance, the president of the ABPA, Ricardo Santin, projects that Brazil should export more than 5 million tons of fresh and processed chicken meat this year.