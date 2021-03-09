Beef consumption experienced a 10.5% drop in the first two months of the year, with a consumption that fails to overcome the barrier of 50 kilos per year per inhabitant, according to data from the Chamber of Meat Industry and Commerce (Ciccra), which evaluates the performance of meat production and consumption every month cattle in the domestic and foreign market.

The report stated that “the main factor is found in the drop in purchasing power, boosted by the higher level of unemployment, that takes families out of the market. In other words, families must buy beef from “new” prices with “old” income, that is, not yet updated for inflation “.

The other data that worries this value chain is consumption, which in relation to the same period of 2020 suffered a cut of 3.2% in February. After the peak of 2008, when in Argentina 68.9 kilos per year were consumed per inhabitant, the year began with 49 kilos, a number that allows us to visualize a fall of almost 20 kilos in the intake of beef in the last thirteen years.

Source: IPCVA | CICCRA (2021)

Infographic: Clarion

The entity led by Miguel Schiaritti, detailed that “in the first two months of 2021, 465,300 Tn beef with bone (tn r / c / h) of beef were produced in our country. In relation to January-February 2020, the total produced was 3.9% lower. Consequently, between the periods considered, 18,800 tons less r / c / h were delivered to the market “. “The domestic market would have absorbed a volume equivalent to 331,400 tn r / c / h in January-February 2021. That is, 10.5% less than a year ago. Put in absolute terms, in the first two months of the year domestic consumption would have experienced a contraction equivalent to 39 thousand tons r / c / h compared to January / February 2020, “he said.

They also detailed that “with these figures, the domestic market would have represented 71.2% of total production (-5.3 percentage points year-on-year), reaching the lowest participation in many decades.”

According to the report, 1,039 million head of cattle were slaughtered in February 2021. The revenues registered in the Liniers Market, corrected by the number of working days, indicate a rebound compared to those verified last January. The participation of females in the total slaughter remained slightly above 45%, around the upper limit of the range compatible with the maintenance of the cattle herd. The average hook weight of the slaughtered animal was 228 kilos, 2.2% higher than in February 2020.

Now, the evolution of the prices of the standing farm and of the beef on the counter in the last three years shows since 2019 that the rise in the price of the standing farm in the Liniers Market was significant, but “followed from behind “ (that is, it was lower) the advance of the price of wintering. As of July 2019, producers recovered interest in rebuilding stocks, and this process has been extended to the present, because then the exchange good also became a tool to protect working capital.

Between July 2019 and January 2021, the price of wintering increased at a rate of 6.0% monthly equivalent (186.5% between tips) and the average price of the animals marketed in Liniers rose at a rate of 5.4 Monthly equivalent% (accumulating an increase of 157.1% between July ’19 and January ’21).

But, at the same time that this process occurred, the counters of the AMBA butcher shops they were not able to adjust the values ​​of the beef cuts equally. And this is reflected in the evolution of the relative price of beef / live cattle, which in February 2021 was the same as in November 2020 and in December 2019. Furthermore, you have to go back to 2010-2011 to find an equally low relative price (In that period, reality prevailed against the anti-livestock policy that the national government had been implementing since 2005, and then the lack of finance caused its price to jump suddenly).

Regarding the consumption of beef per inhabitant, in February 2021 would have been equivalent to 49.0 kg / year, taking the moving average of the last twelve months. Compared to the record twelve months ago, it experienced a 3.2% drop. Meanwhile, when comparing with the peak reached in February 2008 (68.9 kg / inhab / year), when domestic consumption was greatly favored by the very high liquidation of stocks and lower exports as a result of the anti-livestock policy of that then, the fall was 28.9% (-19.9 kg / person / year).

“At the beginning of 2021, the exported volume of beef was over 48 thousand tons of product weight (tn pp). It was the first time in history for a January. In total, exports were certified for 48.2 thousand tn pp, that is, 14.7% more than in January of last year. Almost 75% of the total went to China (87.5% of the year-on-year growth in export volume was explained by China). Converted to tonnes of beef with bone (tn r / c / h), a total of 68.9 thousand tn were exported in January of this year, a volume that was 10.8% higher than in January 2020, “the analysts explain.

By last, exports began to show signs of recovery, with a slow recomposition of the values ​​paid by Europe and, to a lesser extent, by China. Revenues from beef exports totaled nearly US $ 200 million in the first month of the year. In the year-on-year comparison, a 12.1% drop. The decline in the average price more than offset the increase in export volume. The average price was US $ 2,887 per tn r / c / h, that is, 20.6% lower than that of January 2020.

YN