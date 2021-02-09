An inspector supervises beef in a Buenos Aires cold store last July. DANIEL GARCIA / AFP

Every weekend, thousands of grills are lit in Argentina to grill beef. Last year, each Argentine ate an average of 49.7 kilos, ten times more than in Spain (4.8 kilos). With the exception of Uruguay, consumption is also much higher than in other countries in the region, such as Chile (29 kilos), Colombia (18.6) and Peru (6), but for Argentina it is very low: the youngest in a hundred years. The collapse has to do with changes in eating habits but also with its price, which became 74% more expensive in 2020, twice that of inflation. The government of Alberto Fernández has started the battle for beef to stop the rise in the food basket, a challenge that many of his predecessors have also faced with little success.

The price agreement on meats that came into force last week establishes discounts of up to 30% in eight popular cuts. Refrigerators take half the discount and supermarkets the other. Thanks to the agreement, which will remain until the end of March, the roast strip, empty, square, roast beef and minced meat, among others, again cost the same as months ago as long as the purchase is made in large stores and on certain days of the week. The first three Wednesdays and weekends of the month it is possible to find empty at 499 pesos per kilo (5.3 dollars, at the official exchange rate) and minced meat at 265 pesos (2.9 dollars). A few meters away, the same non-discounted cuts are sold between 50% and 90% more expensive.

“They take us for idiots [tontos]”, One woman comments to another when she takes a tray of roast beef at 489 pesos per kilo. “This country is like that, if there are no controls they put the price they want,” says one of them, Yamila, defending the state program. Opponents of the Government released days ago images of beef cuts that were all fat Except for a string of meat, but it does not coincide with what is observed in the supermarkets of Buenos Aires, which are subjected to more controls than those of the most remote provinces. “[Los que critican] either they have a full wallet or they are gorillas [como se conoce popularmente en Argentina a los antiperonistas]”, Sentence is retired. “You don’t play with the barbecue”, a man who chooses an empty tray from the sector not reduced to 729 pesos, only responded shortly after.

Among the reasons behind the significant increase in meat in Argentina, two stand out: the growth of exports of this product in 2020 and the increase in the price of corn on international markets. Last year, Argentina sold more beef than ever abroad, a record 900,700 tons of bone-in beef worth 2.7 billion dollars, 6.5% more than the previous year, according to data from the Chamber of Commerce. the meat industry and trade (Ciccra).

As external demand increased, led by China, producers turned to buy more head of cattle, which pushed up their price. At the same time, the price of corn nearly doubled and the cost of fattening beef cattle in pens soared. Argentina is the world’s third largest exporter of this cereal, but at the end of the year, the Fernández Executive suspended sales abroad temporarily to guarantee the internal supply. Two weeks later, he backed off from protests from the sector.

“These plans act on the effect and not on the cause. This government repeats the same mistake as the rest ”, says Miguel Schiariti, president of Ciccra. “The meat agreement is an agreement for 6,000 tons per month, when Argentines consume 189,000 tons per month. It is only 3%. It is practically impossible for him to modify the behavior of the other 97% ”, he adds.

Argentina is a food-producing country, but its prices are very high in relation to purchasing power. For more than half a century, governments of different stripes have imposed price controls. They work in the short term, but orthodox economists emphasize that they generate a relative price distortion that has more harm than good as it spreads over time and calls instead for fiscal and monetary measures against inflation.

For Schiariti, the price agreement does little to benefit the 40.9% of the Argentine population living in poverty. “It will only be sold in the supermarket, when the people who most need to buy cheap meat don’t buy there, but at the butcher shop around the corner because they are the ones who trust them. It is one more example of the story of a lifetime. It’s not that meat is expensive here, actually what happens is that wages are very low, “he says. The minimum wage in Argentina is 18,900 pesos (203 dollars at the official exchange rate). In 2010 it was 1,740 pesos, but it was equivalent to 440 dollars.

“The price objective is referential, it is intended to affect the rest,” says Mario Dario Ravettino, head of the Consortium of Argentine meat exporters, one of the entities participating in the agreement. He explains that the butcher shops were left out of the program because they buy half cattle, not already divided pieces, like supermarkets, and because it is more difficult to supervise that they respect the agreed price.

The Government seeks that the agreement with the meat supply chain is “a starting point to find consensus with more actors regarding prices.” Controlling inflation is key for this 2021 election, in which Argentines are called to partially renew the legislative chambers, but market expectations go in the opposite direction. In 2020, prices increased by 36.1% in Argentina despite an estimated contraction of 10.5% of GDP. This year, with the economic reactivation, inflation is expected to be close to 50%.