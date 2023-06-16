Home page politics

Meat and many other foods are becoming unaffordable for many in Turkey. It remains questionable whether Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek can fix the problems.

Ankara – Even after Türkiye election nothing has changed in the bad economic situation. Height Inflation and currency depreciation continue to plague people. Many foods are in the Türkiye unaffordable for more and more people in the country, including meat. In the past six years, the price of meat has risen by 808 percent, said CHP MP Cevdet Akay. In 2010, a kilogram of meat cost 25 Turkish lira (TL), according to the information, today you pay 227 TL. “Many can only dream of meat,” it said.

Bread prices will also rise again. The Bureau of Agricultural Products TMO (Toprak Mahsulleri Ofisi) has stopped supplying flour producers with subsidized wheat. As a result, the price per 50 kg of flour has risen from 340 TL to 570 TL. This should increase bread prices by 30 to 50 percent.

“Hunger limit” well above minimum wage

The inflation figures also clearly show that everything in the country is becoming more expensive. If the state statistics office puts the inflation figure at just under 40 percent, it is actually 109 percent. At the same time, the Turkish lira is depreciating, which is putting an additional burden on people in the country. Low earners in particular have a hard time making ends meet. The minimum wage is 8,500 TL (330 euros). This no longer even covers the pure food costs of a Turkish family of four. The so-called “Hunger limit” is around 11,000 TL.

New finance minister to direct economy

With the new finance minister Mehmet Simsek and the new head of the Turkish central bank, Hafize Gaye Erkanwants President Recep Tayyip Erdogan help the economy get going. However, the poverty of the people is likely to continue. “It seems that neither Mehmet Şimşek nor Gaye Erkan have any intention of improving the lives of the citizens who make a living from their work. They are concerned with opening the doors of the Turkish economy for foreign capital,” said economics expert Hayri Kozanoglu in a TV interview.

Raising interest rates could exacerbate problems

The Turkish central bank is very likely to raise interest rates in the coming weeks in order to curb inflation. This could further exacerbate people’s poverty. “Turkish economy is facing such big problems that raising interest rates will lead to new problems and complications,” Kozanoglu said. (Erkan Pehlivan)