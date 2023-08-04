Madrid. A simultaneously measured solar flare for the first time on Earth, the Moon and Mars emphasizes the need to prepare manned exploration against space radiation.

A coronal mass ejection erupted from the Sun on October 28, 2021 and spread over such a wide area that Mars and Earth, while on opposite sides of the sun and some 250 million kilometers apart, received an influx of energetic particles. .

This is the first time that a solar event has been measured simultaneously on the surfaces of the Earth, the Moon and Mars, as reported in an article published in Geographical Research Letters.

The burst was detected by an international fleet of spacecraft that includes the ExoMars Trace Gas Orbiter, the European Space Agency (ESA); the robot curiosity and the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter, from NASA; china lunar lander Chang’e-4, and the earth orbiter Eu:CROPIS by DLR, of the German space agency.

These simultaneous measurements on different worlds help improve understanding of the impact of solar flares and how a planet’s magnetic field and atmosphere can help protect astronauts from them.

The event, which took place on October 28, 2021, is an example of a rare “ground level upgrade.” During these events, particles from the Sun are energetic enough to break through the magnetic bubble that surrounds Earth, protecting us from less energetic outbursts. This was only the 73rd improvement to ground level since records began in the 1940s, and none have occurred since.

Since the Moon and Mars do not generate their own magnetic fields, particles from the Sun can easily reach their surfaces and even interact with the ground to generate secondary radiation.

But the red planet has a thin atmosphere that stops most of the lower-energy solar particles and slows down the high-energy ones.

With the Moon and Mars the focus of future human exploration, it is extremely important to understand these solar events and their potential impact on people’s bodies. Astronauts face the risk of radiation sickness. A dose greater than 700 milligrays, the unit for its absorption, can induce the disease through the destruction of the bone marrow, which causes symptoms such as infection and internal bleeding.

If an astronaut receives more than 10 grays, it is highly unlikely that they will survive more than two weeks. The solar flare of August 1972 did not affect manned missions of apollo 16, because it was sent in April, nor to the one of the 17, for she made her journey in December. If a man had been on the lunar surface when the phenomenon occurred, he would have received a similar radiation dose.

In comparison, during the event of October 28, 2021, the dose in the orbit of the Earth satellite, measured by the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter, from NASA, it was only 31 milligrays. “Our calculations of the latest ground level enhancement events show that, on average, one event every 5.5 years may have exceeded the safe dose level on the Moon if radiation protection had not been provided. Understanding these events is crucial for future manned missions to the surface of Earth’s natural satellite,” said scientist Jingnan Guo, who investigated the October 28 event, in a statement.

When we compare the measurements made by exomars and the Curiosity, the protection offered by the atmosphere of Mars becomes clear: the first measured 9 milligrays, 30 times more than the 0.3 detected on the surface.

ESA’s inner solar system missions, SOHO Solar Orbiter and BepiColombo, they were also caught up in the explosion, providing even more vantage points to study this solar event.

“Today, we live in a golden age of solar system physics. Radiation detectors aboard planetary missions such as BepiColombo, on its way to Mercury, and Juice, sailing towards Jupiter, they extend the coverage needed to study the acceleration and propagation of energetic solar particles”, commented Marco Pinto, ESA radiation detector researcher.