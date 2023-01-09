Piketty launches his new anti-discrimination essay: “Measuring Racism” (The Ship of Theseus)

Thomas Pikettyauthor of the world best seller “Capital in the 21st century” (La nave di Teseo, 90 pages. 10 euros), returns with an extraordinarily topical reflection on the inequalities that we should fight in order to have more just education, work and public services for all.

“No country, no company has developed a perfect model to counter the racism and the discrimination. On this subject, no one is able to lecture neighboring countries or the rest of the world. The real challenge is to build a new model, which brings the anti-discrimination policy back into the more general framework of an egalitarian social and economic project; that recognizes the reality of racism and discrimination and equip itself with tools to measure and correct them, without stiffening the different identities, which are always plural and multiple and continually in the process of being redefined and reconstructed. This agile volume has only one ambition: to show that it is possible to discuss effectively the best way to fight discrimination and allow civil cohabitation”.

Who is Thomas Piketty

Thomas Pikettyprofessor of the École des Hautes Études en Sciences Sociales (EHESS) e of the École d’Économie de Pariswhere he is also co-director of the World Inequality Lab (WIL), is the author of numerous historical and theoretical studies, which earned him the Yrjö Jahnsson prize in 2013, awarded by the European Economic Association.

Write for “Liberation” And “Le Monde”. His book”Capital in the 21st century” (2014) has been translated into 40 languages ​​and has sold 2.5 million copies, followed by “Can Europe be saved?” (2015) and “Capital and inequality” (2017). At The ship of Theseus the contributions included in the volumes appeared “Democratize Europe!” (2017) and “Report on inequalities in the world” (2019); the essays “Capital and ideology” (2020) and “A Brief History of Equality” (2021).

