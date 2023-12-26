Minister of Finance states that President Lula needs to validate the proposals, which are under analysis by the Civil House

The minister Fernando Haddad (Treasury) said this Tuesday (Dec 28, 2023) that the economic measures to compensate for the loss of revenue with the veto on payroll tax relief should be published by Thursday (Dec 28, 2023).

Haddad said that the initiatives need the president's signature Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), which is in Rio de Janeiro. The president is on recess and should only return to work on January 3, 2024. According to the head of Finance, the texts with the proposals are under analysis by the Civil House. The initial expectation was that the announcement would take place this Tuesday.

“As soon as the expiration date [pelo presidente Lula] I disclose. It has to come out this year. I wanted to take a break, but I can’t”the minister told journalists at the headquarters of Doctor (Ministry of Development, Industry and Foreign Trade).

Lula's veto of payroll tax relief for 17 sectors of the economy was overturned by the National Congress on December 14. The Treasury could raise R$18.4 billion with the measure in 2024.

The proposals to increase revenue are intended to eliminate the deficit in public accounts, a government objective proposed in the 2024 Budget. In practice, Lula's administration needs to increase revenue and reduce spending.

All initiatives that will be announced by Haddad must be analyzed by the Legislative Branch, as they will be carried out through an MP (provisional measure). “We will not have difficulties and we will have time to negotiate with the National Congress”said Haddad.

The Minister of Finance was in a meeting with the Minister of Industry and Commerce and Vice President, Geraldo Alckmin (PSB). The conversations dealt with issues such as the price of diesel.

According to Haddad, the cut in the price of fuel by R$0.30, announced by Petrobras this Tuesday, should be enough to control the value of the product at gas stations. The tendency was for it to increase, due to the fuel increase approved by the government.