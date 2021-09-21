One of the first measures to “put money in your pockets” will be launched this Tuesday with the update of the minimum wage, vital and mobile. Starting at 2 p.m., the representatives of the business and union sectors will meet within the framework of the Salary Council to negotiate an emergency increase, which could raise said income from the current 35% to 48%.

The decision to advance the salary review from 30 to 21 this month was made official last week after the defeat in the STEP. In April, an increase of 35% was agreed in seven non-cumulative tranches that should bring the legal floor to $ 29,160 in February 2022. But, due to the inflationary escalation and the closing of 45% parity, it was decided to advance payments to September .

The advance of the review now seeks to give a greater boost to the lower remuneration that the worker without family charges should receive in cash for their working hours. What is defined will have an impact on the lowest paid agreements, informal workers and close to 1 million beneficiaries of the Work Enhancement Plan.

The business sector agreed on Monday to negotiate a non-cumulative 10-point rise since October until March during a meeting in which technicians from the UIA, commerce, construction, banks and agricultural entities participated. There, there was worried faces before the sensation of “instability” and the pressures they fear on the peers.

Yes OK the leaders of the CGT and the CTA they did not anticipate his claim, they are expected to ask for a raise that totals between a 48 and 50% increase. That would allow to bring the minimum floor above the 45% inflation forecast this year in the Budget sent last week by the Ministry of Economy. But also would outperform most salary agreements current.

It happens that the $ 29,160 paid in September was already below the poverty basket, which in August was $ 29,213 for a typical family. The movements of the unemployed and left-wing unions will mobilize to the headquarters of the labor portfolio to demand an income of $ 70,000, above the family poverty basket ($ 68,359).

Emergency measures

In the coming days, the Government will also release other announcements aimed at easing pockets and recovering the votes lost in the PASO. Package includes a $ 6,000 bonus for retirees and pensioners that charge up to two minimum salaries, among other benefits.

After the change of cabinet that took place on Monday with the inauguration of the new chief of ministers, Juan Manzur, along with four other former Kirchner officials, the aim is to reactivate consumption through measures such as credits for informal sectors through non-bank cards.

Unregistered workers were among the hardest hit by job and income losses during the restrictions. In the first quarter of this year, 32.4% of wage earners were informal, indicator that arrive at 65.7% in the youth sector, according to a report from the Institute of Thought and Public Policies headed by Claudio Lozano based on official data.

But it is also aimed at serving formal employees. For this reason, it was evaluated in the last days to grant zero rate credits for more than 1 million registered employees and advance in the delayed increase in the minimum non-taxable income tax to take it from the current $ 150,000 gross per month to $ 180,000.