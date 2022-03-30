by Bernardo Caram

BRASILIA (Reuters) – The adoption of measures that misalign public service careers aggravates movements and creates a more radical scenario, said National Treasury Secretary Paulo Valle, amid increased pressure for readjustments for the civil service after the appointment of President Jair Bolsonaro. that it would grant raises only to public security servants.

In a press conference to present government fiscal data on Wednesday, Valle said it is necessary to find a solution that does not create misalignment between careers.

“Experience shows that whenever you take a step in which one career benefits more than the other, the movement tends to get worse, I don’t know if the word is too strong, but it tends to get more radical”, he said.

The secretary explained that the government works with a deadline to make a decision in this area until the end of June, the limit provided for in the Fiscal Responsibility Law for increases that, at most, replace the inflationary loss. Readjustments above inflation can only be granted until early April, a plan that is not on the economic team’s radar.

Valle stressed that the 2022 Budget provides for 1.7 billion reais for readjustments and that additional spending will need to be compensated in the face of limited government accounts. The amount was initially set aside, at Bolsonaro’s request, for security careers, but later the government began to treat the allocation of the money as indefinite.

In recent days, the movement of public service careers has intensified, with indications of strike in part of the categories. Among the agencies affected are the Internal Revenue Service, the Federal Budget Secretariat, the National Treasury and the Central Bank.

BC servers, for example, have already approved an indefinite strike starting on Friday. At the Treasury, there will be stoppages on Friday and the next Tuesday, in addition to deliberation on the possible adoption of a strike.

According to the secretary, the Treasury has a contingency plan to guarantee the provision of essential services in the event of a worsening of the movement.

FUELS

In the interview, Valle also stated that the change of command at Petrobras did not change the position of the Ministry of Economy on the adoption of measures to dampen fuel prices.

The secretary stated that actions have already been taken by the government, such as the reduction of PIS/Cofins on diesel, noting that the international market has improved in recent weeks. Therefore, it would be necessary to wait to evaluate new measures, avoiding excessive spending.

To support these arguments, Valle said that the recent appreciation of the real has a positive impact on fuel prices. He also pointed out that the price of oil in the international market has stabilized slightly in recent days.

Appointed by the government to preside over the state-owned company, Adriano Pires has already positioned himself in favor of creating a fund to stabilize fuel prices at the pump in periods of high volatility. The economic team is strongly against the idea.

“The (fuel price) stabilization fund is expensive and inefficient,” said Valle.

know more

+ New Montana: 3rd generation of Chevrolet pickup arrives in 2023

+ Omicron: Unexpected symptom of infection in children worries medical teams

+ Mercadão de SP vendors threaten customers with fruit blow

+ Video: Mother is attacked on social media for wearing tight clothes to take her son to school

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media

+ ‘Monster Ichthyosaur’ is discovered in Colombia

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat