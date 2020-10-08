Hans-Georg Maaßen is self-righteous when it comes to the Breitscheidplatz assassination. His authority “ultimately did a good job”.

BERLIN taz | Error? At most, others do. That is the quintessence of the appearance of Hans-Georg Maaßen (CDU) on Thursday before the parliamentary committee of inquiry into the Breitscheidplatz attack in 2016. A joint responsibility of the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution (BfV) for not having recognized the danger of the assassin Anis Amri early on wants whose president at the time still does not recognize it today.

Maassen began his testimony by reading out a long statement. He explained in detail the threat posed by Islamist terrorism, which was the “greatest challenge for internal security” during his tenure. If the BfV was already blind in the right eye at the time, the right-wing populist with CDU party membership wanted at least to leave no doubt that at least he recognized this danger.

However, Maassen was unable to provide a comprehensible explanation of why the Tunisian Anis Amri appeared early on as an Islamist threat on the radar of the German security authorities, but was also only rated as less dangerous by the BfV until it was too late. “I don’t think you could come to any other decision back then,” he said simply.

Maaßen himself claims to have only been dealt with in a very rudimentary way with Amri before his attack on the Christmas market on Breitscheidplatz on December 19, 2016, in which twelve people lost their lives. At that time, the BfV should have dealt with around 1,600 Islamist threats because there were “completely different cases”. “We were incredibly stressed during this time.”

Maassen’s popular answer: “Can’t remember”

In addition, it was “not an original BfV case”. Rather, the responsibility lay with the police. That is why the role of the protection of the constitution “was very limited, contrary to claims to the contrary”.

“I think that from today’s perspective we could have done some things differently,” Maaßen at least admitted. But then to add: The BfV, which he headed from 2012 to 2018, “ultimately did a good job under the conditions at the time”.

When MPs asked for details, a popular answer from him was: “I can’t remember.” Left MP Martina Renner also rated Maassen’s statements as unsatisfactory. In particular, when it came to which informants from the Office for the Protection of the Constitution were in the vicinity of Amri, many questions were still open. “I think he’s still not telling us the truth at this point,” Renner told the taz.