MOBILITY between provinces of Andalucia remains banned, however, bars, restaurants and shops can stay open until 10.30pm.

Following the meeting of the Junta’s committee of experts this Wednesday, Andalucia has decided on the measures that will be in force until after Easter.

The new measures, which will come into force from Friday, March 19 and run until April 9, covering the Easter holiday period, include the following:

Mobility between provinces of Andalucia remains banned – except for justified journeys.

The night curfew has been put back an hour, beginning at 11pm and in force until 6am the following morning.

Bars, restaurants and shops may remain open until 10.30pm – except in municipalities with a cumulative incidence rate that exceeds 1,000 per 100,000 inhabitants in 14 days.

The number of people permitted at social gatherings in private homes and outside spaces in bars and restaurants will continue to be limited to a maximum of six people, reduced to four inside the premises.

The differences between the COVID-19 alert levels that have been in force over the last two weeks will be eliminated, however the criterion of closing non-essential activity in municipalities where there is a rate of more than 1,000 cases per 100,000 inhabitants will be maintained , as the perimeter closure of localities where the incidence exceeds 500 cases.

The update of these limitations will be reviewed, today, Thursday, by the territorial committee of High Impact Public Health Alerts.

At a national level Spain’s Interterritorial Health Council already ordered perimetral lockdowns of territories during Easter, with the exception of the Balearic Islands and the Canary Islands.

At a press conference following the meeting of the Junta’s committee of experts, PP chief Juanma Moreno said that the ‘situation continues to be unpredictable’ and calls for ‘caution’ to avoid a fourth wave.