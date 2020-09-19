The Community of Madrid announced this afternoon new restrictions to try to stop the spread of the pandemic in its territory. These will affect about 850,000 citizens and will begin to take effect from next Monday of September 21. They will be in force for 15 days, and at the end of this period it will be decided whether or not to continue.

Specifically, they are destined to 37 health zones of the capital in the areas of Fuenlabrada, Humanes, Moraleja de Enmedio, Parla, Getafe, San Sebastián de los Reyes and Alcobendas, as well as the districts of Carabanchel, Usera, Villa de Vallecas, Puente de Vallecas and Ciudad Lineal.

What daily activities can you do?

There are many citizens who now become questions about whether they can carry out activities such as traveling outside the province, going to work or playing sports. According to the limitations announced by the regional Executive, There are a number of exceptions to enter and exit these areas.

They are as follows: assistance to health services, go to job, attendance at educational and educational centers, return to habitual residence, care of elderly, minors and dependents, scroll to financial entities, go to the courts or public bodies, renovate permits and documentation, perform exams and causes of force majeure or situation of need.

Sport, only in groups of six

Also, circulation will be allowed if it originates and ends outside these areas. In the case of carrying out sports activity, is reduced to groups of six individuals. And for the entire Community of Madrid the limitation to six people will remain in force of the grouping of people in public or private spaces, unless they are cohabiting.