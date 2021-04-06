The Russian Football Union, the Ministry of Sports of the Russian Federation, the Government of the Samara Region and the regional football federation have signed an agreement on cooperation in the development of this sport.

“By 2024, it is planned to commission two full-size arenas in the region, two stadiums with a capacity of more than 1,500 seats and three full-size fields, all with artificial turf. Also, two new full-size fields with natural turf will appear in the region, ”noted the Minister of Sports of the Russian Federation Oleg Matytsin.

The agreement provides for the opening of groups for the training of girls, the development of professional sports and the training of new coaches and judges, notes NIA “Samara”…

“It is planned to launch the School Football League in the region, competitions among courtyard teams and tournaments in beach and mini-football, as well as master classes with the participation of famous coaches and football players, will be held on a regular basis,” said RFU President Alexander Dyukov.