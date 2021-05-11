In Russia, since May 11, the provision of social support has been simplified. Regions will begin to use the Unified State Social Security Information System (UGISSO) in order to prescribe and implement various measures without application and at the request of those in need. Writes about this “Parlamentskaya Gazeta”.

With the help of EGISSO, officials from January 1, 2021 can determine whether a citizen needs help. For example, the age at which the child reaches three years of age is automatically taken into account, and the family receives an allowance, and a notification about this appears in the recipient’s personal account on the public services portal.

However, previously, regional departments could not provide support measures based only on system data, they had to collect information manually. From May 11, this is not required.

As Deputy Labor Minister Alexei Sklyar noted during the consideration of the law in the State Duma, all institutions will be able to receive the necessary information in electronic form, excluding paperwork and personal participation of citizens receiving social support.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin, following the results of the annual Address to the Federal Assembly, instructed to implement the social initiatives proposed by United Russia. Among them, an increase in payments to pregnant women in difficult life situations who were registered in the early stages of pregnancy, as well as a return of half the cost of vouchers to children’s camps. In addition, it is planned to purchase at least four thousand school buses in the regions at the expense of the federal budget.