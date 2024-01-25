According to the president, material will also be released that shows the situation in which the area was found during the change of government.

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) said this Thursday (25 January 2024) that those who care about education should pay attention to social media on Friday (26 January). According to him, material will be released that shows the situation in which science, universities and research centers were found in the change of government. The measures planned from this year for education would also be announced. The PT member made the statement during an event celebrating the 90th anniversary of USP (University of São Paulo).