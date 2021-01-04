The Community of Madrid has announced new restrictions in 8 basic health areas and in 5 municipalities. Citizens residing in these places will not be able to leave there or circulate through the rest of the region from this Monday, January 4, at 00:00. Also, the limitations will be extended for at least 14 days, as reported by the Director General of Health, Elena Andradas.

The new basic confined health zones are: Marques de la Valdavia and Alcobendas-Chopera, in Alcobendas; Las Olivas and Aranjuez, in Aranjuez; San Fernando and Los Alperchines, in San Fernando de Henares; Virgin of the Cortijo, in the Hortaleza district of Madrid capital; and the basic area of Torrelodones, which affects the municipalities of Torrelodones and Hoyo de Manzanares.

On the other hand, the five municipalities that will suffer restrictions from this Monday are: Ciempozuelos, Navalcarnero, Algete, Mejorada del Campo and Villarejo de Salvanés.

For its part, the Ministry of Health has decided extend until January 11 the limitation of mobility in the following basic health areas: The morale, in Alcobendas; in Andres Mellado, in the Chamberí district; Sanchinarro, in Hortaleza; the areas of Felipe II and Mayor Bartolomé González, in Móstoles; and in Getafe North, in Getafe.

The 14-day restrictions established in the past are also in force. December 28th in Aravaca, in the district of Moncloa-Aravaca; General Moscardó, in the district of Tetuán; and the basic areas of Catholic kings and V Centenary, in San Sebastián de los Reyes. In these areas the limitations will be in force until January 11.

Above 400 cases per 100,000 inhabitants

Andradas has explained that these basic health areas exceed 400 cases of accumulated incidence in the last 14 days, “so we have to take measures.” The measures affect half a million citizens, approximately one 7.8% of the Madrid population, which represents 11.5% of diagnosed cases.

The Community of Madrid has an incidence of 400.04 in its entirety, being the third autonomous community with the highest incidence after the Balearic Islands and Extremadura. The national average stands at 279.51 infections per 100,000 inhabitants.

No restrictions on Three Kings Day

In the basic health zones and confined municipalities, only those citizens who have justified reasons may enter and leave, but the day of Kings, that is, next Wednesday, January 6, mobility limitations will no longer take effect. Yes, only for 24 hours.

Hours and measurements in the Community

He curfew is maintained throughout the Community of Madrid from 00:00 hours until 06:00 am. The hostelry of the region must continue with these hours, both when closing and opening their businesses. The non-essential activities must have a schedule of 06:00 to 22:00 hours. The cinemas and leisure areas will be able to maintain the closure in 00:00 hours.

The social or family gatherings must be a maximum of six people, as long as they are not living together. Capacity restrictions are maintained in a 50% throughout the region, except for a 75% in theaters, cinemas and other cultural facilities, a 40% in multi-purpose multipurpose rooms (such as the Wizink Center), a 75% in outdoor terraces, commercial establishments and non-regulated training centers.

In confined areas, the capacity in places of worship is set at a maximum of one third. In the wakes may congregate a maximum of 15 people in outdoor spaces and 10 indoors.

By last, entry and exit from the Community of Madrid will continue to be restricted until next January 6 inclusive.