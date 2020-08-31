Migrant: internal organizations present their “Anti-Racism Plan 2025”. This should be an incentive for the work of the federal government on the subject.

BERLIN taz | The publicist Ferda Ataman raises her eyebrows. “Unfortunately, this Monday is – as has so often been the case recently – a good time to present an anti-racism agenda,” she said on Monday morning in front of the blue background in the house of the Federal Press Conference. You and other representatives of the Federal Conference of Migrant Organizations (BKMO) are here on this day to present the demands of your “Anti-Racism Plan 2025”.

The BKMO is a network of 40 migrant organizations. Your demands are part of a critical monitoring of the “Cabinet Committee to Combat Right-Wing Extremism and Racism” recently set up by the Federal Government. But before they come to the demands for the future, Ataman looks back once more on the past few days: on the events in Berlin.

Almost 40,000 people protested against the anti-corona measures in the capital, including right-wing extremists with openly anti-democratic symbols. Some had reached the stairs of the Reichstag building. “Many of us preferred to stay home this weekend,” says Ataman.

Freedom of expression and freedom of expression are discussed in the media and in politics – meanwhile, people of color and black people have to “accept that our freedom of movement and our sense of security have been restricted.”

“The least, not the freestyle”

One is currently experiencing the “consequences of years of political failure”, time is pressing and one can “not be satisfied with small measures,” says Ataman. And so those present set the bar high for the work of the Cabinet Committee. “Hotlines and expert commissions do no harm – but they are also not the solution to the problem,” said Ataman.

For sustainable improvement, the committee must be “three steps further” than the social discourse, which is primarily concerned with the virulent Nazi problem. But that is “the least, not the freestyle.”

The BKMO calls for a “progressive ministry for shaping the immigration society”. One cannot imagine environmental policy without an environment ministry, and equality policy without a women’s ministry, says Farhad Dilmaghani, chairman of the DeutschPlus association.

Such a ministry would have to stand for a “paradigm shift” in migration policy. Immigration should no longer be perceived as a threat – and must therefore be decoupled from the Federal Ministry of the Interior, which is responsible for security.

New migration policy

Germany also needs a new national goal, an article in the Basic Law in which the Federal Republic acknowledges its existence as a “diverse country of immigration” that promotes “equal participation, equal opportunities and integration of all people”.

And the electoral law must also be revised: There are currently 6.5 million people of age in Germany without a German passport who have lived here for more than five years but are not allowed to vote in the federal elections, said Marta Neüff from the Polish Social Council. “That is more than AfD voters in 2017 in the federal election.”

Racism is anchored in the middle of society, said Marianne Ballé Moudoumbou from the representative: interior council of the BKMO. Too many people would have worse life chances because of this. “There can be no sustainable social cohesion without an effective and thorough anti-racism agenda.” That is why one will look very carefully at what the cabinet committee of the federal government will present in October – and one will measure the results against one’s own demands.