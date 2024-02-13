The Army informed that measures against targets of the Tempus Veritatis operation, launched by the PF (Federal Police) on February 8, will be taken “in accordance with legal decisions”.

The note was issued about the operation, which investigates former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and allies for an alleged attempted coup d'état. In the action, 16 soldiers were targeted.

“The Army Social Communication Center informs that investigations into the matter are being carried out by an inquiry determined by the Federal Supreme Court (STF) and conducted by the Federal Police”says the note.