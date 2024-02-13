A note was issued about the Tempus Veritattis operation, which investigates Bolsonaro and his allies for an alleged attempted coup d'état
The Army informed that measures against targets of the Tempus Veritatis operation, launched by the PF (Federal Police) on February 8, will be taken “in accordance with legal decisions”.
The note was issued about the operation, which investigates former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and allies for an alleged attempted coup d'état. In the action, 16 soldiers were targeted.
“The Army Social Communication Center informs that investigations into the matter are being carried out by an inquiry determined by the Federal Supreme Court (STF) and conducted by the Federal Police”says the note.
In a note sent to Power360on February 8, the Force said that its collaboration corresponds to the provision of “all the necessary information to the investigations carried out” by the PF.
“The Army, as an Institution that strives for legality and harmony between other entities of the Republic, has been collaborating with the police authorities in the investigations carried out. Measures, when necessary, will be taken in accordance with legal decisions on the matter.”says the Army.
With information from Brazil Agency.
#Measures #targets #depend #Justice #Army
Leave a Reply