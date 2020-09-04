In Sweden, local outbreaks of infection are also supposed to take measures that were previously considered unnecessary. But voluntariness should continue to apply.

VALLEY taz | Local restrictions in local public transport, extensive bans on public gatherings, requests to wear mouth and nose protection. These are examples of measures that Sweden’s health authority wants to introduce should local corona outbreaks occur in the country in the coming months. So far, Sweden has not considered such restrictions necessary.

The situation is still relaxed. In contrast to the first corona months, the country is no longer at the top of the list for new infections, but in the middle, said Minister of Social Affairs Lena Hallengren in front of the press: “19 European countries now have a higher number of infections per 100,000 inhabitants than we do.” However, they want be prepared if local sources of infection flare up: “We want to have a better opportunity to react immediately.”

For example, the aim is to improve the practical and legal prerequisites so that if a person in a household is infected, other household members can also stay at home during a quarantine period without having to fear economic disadvantages such as loss of wages. In addition, you want to be able to make such domestic quarantine mandatory.

Apart from such local and regional restrictions, Sweden wants to stick to its general line of voluntariness, emphasized the state epidemiologist Anders Tegnell. In the opinion of his authority, voluntariness works better in the long term than forced restrictions on public life.

Sweden gets praise from the WHO

In this assessment, Sweden also received support from the World Health Organization last week. David Nabarro, WHO special envoy for Covid-19, described Sweden in a radio interview as a role model for how to handle a pandemic in the long term without a comprehensive lockdown and with a broad consensus from the public, authorities and government.

Sweden’s problem was the elderly care facilities, where the majority of Swedish Covid-19 deaths occurred. Now that these facilities have finally been brought under better control and the death rate has been reduced to individual cases, criticism from within Sweden of the strategy by the health authorities and the government has also become quieter.

A remaining point of contention is the question of the use of masks. Three researchers from the Norwegian health authority “Folkhelseinstituttet” confirmed on Tuesday in a Evaluation of current research results their skepticism about the use of masks.

With a relatively low spread of the virus in the general population, masks are not very effective, keeping your distance is more important than the mask. In the case of local corona outbreaks, masks could have a “certain signaling effect”, says Tegnell. That is why they have now been “put in the toolbox of possible corona measures”.