The federal and state governments are tightening the corona rules somewhat. But there is little to suggest that the number of infected people is falling significantly due to restrictions on going out in hotspots.

First, if you are prone to over-optimism, you are a happy person. Second, you have all the requirements for the job of a Prime Minister in one of the German federal states. That might not end so happily, however.

Because the sovereigns have once again managed to prevent the excessively harsh tightening of the Corona restrictions. Yes, an exit restriction sounds harsh. But it is garnished with many ifs and buts. The country leaders are apparently assuming that these limited measures will reduce the number of infected people again and normalize the conditions in the clinics.

The can function. Unfortunately, there is little to support this assumption. In the lockdown that has been in effect since mid-December, the number of infected people has only decreased slightly, but that of occupied intensive care beds has not decreased at all. There is little to suggest that this will change significantly in the coming weeks of January with exit restrictions in the worst hit regions. On the contrary, it is to be feared that the more contagious virus variant from Great Britain will also spread more widely in the Federal Republic and that the number of infected people will not decrease, but increase despite this slightly tightened lockdown.

The compromise that has now been found may meet with less resistance, and it restricts freedom rights less than feared. But in the medium term it will, so the well-founded fear, cause the exact opposite: even stronger and longer restrictions and even less freedom.

If the number of infected people has not fallen as significantly as hoped for at the end of January, nothing will be left but to extend and intensify this extended fight against the corona virus. Then we’ll sit in a never-ending lockdown for the whole of February and perhaps March. Then even more companies will no longer have to endure this dry spell and have to give up, even more people will lose their jobs and even more government money will have to be squandered. And then even more people will have died from Covid-19.

But if you tend to be optimistic, then now you will hope that the measures may work after all. You are right, if only because curmudgeon is not a good companion in life.

But shaping pandemic policy according to the principle of hope is too reminiscent of the Cologne motto that it has been “always all good whatever”. If only that were true.