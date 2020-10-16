Eleven innkeepers have complained against the curfew from 11 p.m. The administrative court agrees with them. The judgment is not yet final.

FREIBURG taz | The Berlin Administrative Court considers the new curfew for pubs and bars to be disproportionate. This is currently not necessary in the fight against the Covid19 pandemic. The Berlin Senate can however still appeal.

When the number of infected people in Berlin rose steadily, the Senate decided on October 6 as part of a package of measures Curfew for restaurants, pubs and bars. These must close between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. The regulation came into force last weekend.

However, eleven innkeepers filed a complaint against this at the Berlin Administrative Court and were now successful in the urgent proceedings. According to the Berlin judges, the curfew regulation may no longer be applied in a few months until the main decision has been made, because it is likely to be illegal.

The judges of the 14th Chamber of the Administrative Court, who are responsible for all questions about infection protection law, consider the curfew to be disproportionate, and above all not necessary.

Disproportionate and unnecessary, so the court

On the one hand, the judges refer to the findings of the Robert Koch Institute, according to which gastronomy is currently only of subordinate importance with regard to the spread of the pandemic. There are currently more cases in other areas, for example in connection with celebrations with family and friends. The strikingly high number of cases among young people can also be attributed to meetings in the private sphere and at “illegal parties”.

On the other hand, the judges consider the measures already taken for the catering industry to be sufficient. In particular, this refers to the protective concepts with distance and ventilation requirements, but also the nocturnal alcohol sales ban, which also applies to restaurants and pubs. Above all, such measures should be better controlled and enforced by the police.

According to the administrative court, the Senate could not generally subject the hosts to not complying with the ban on serving alcohol. After all, they have not complained against it so far. Therefore, the better controllability of a curfew is not a valid argument for its legality.

Initially, this decision of the Berlin Administrative Court applies only for the eleven complaining hosts. In contrast to most other federal states, there is no control of norms before the administrative courts in Berlin. The Berlin Administrative Court was therefore unable to annul the entire regulation.

Eleven innkeepers are allowed to be open after 11 p.m.

This Friday’s decision is not yet legally binding. The Senate can appeal to the Higher Administrative Court (OVG) Berlin / Brandenburg within two weeks. Presumably he will not wait that long because of the great legal uncertainty. However, it is also not to be expected that the OVG will deal with the matter this Friday.

Tonight there will be eleven restaurants and pubs in Berlin that are officially allowed to open longer than 11 p.m., while all others are formally bound by the blocking period. The police may turn a blind eye if other restaurateurs also refer to the decision of the Berlin administrative court. Since this is about regulatory offenses, the principle of opportunity applies to the police, which enables them to act flexibly.

Hamburg and NRW are currently introducing curfew

The Berlin litigation will certainly be closely monitored in the rest of Germany. On Friday afternoon, Hamburg and North Rhine-Westphalia announced a corresponding curfew for risk areas. Already on Wednesday, Chancellor Merkel and the Prime Minister recommended that curfew should be introduced everywhere if the number of infections increases – over 35 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants. This recommendation now appears at least legally dubious.