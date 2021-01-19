The additional requirements for more home offices are long overdue. It remains to be seen whether the measures that have now been decided will be sufficient.

At their most recent top-level meeting, the representatives from the federal and state governments did a lot right. In view of the risk posed by the more contagious mutation, about the spread of which in Germany little is known so far, an extension and tightening of the measures is appropriate – even if the number of new infections is now happily falling.

It is also correct that this time the tightening did not focus on private life, but on the world of work. In the private sector, the problem is not a lack of regulations, but rather a lack of compliance. And that would not change with further restrictions such as general evening exit restrictions.

However, additional requirements for employment are long overdue. With the obligation for employers to enable their employees to work from home wherever possible, there should be more than just appeals in this area for the first time. And the obligation to prescribe better masks on public transport and in shops also makes sense.

Unfortunately, politicians stopped halfway on both measures. According to the plans, home office only needs to be where it is operationally possible. If that means that you can simply bypass the home office obligation by not offering the employees a proper IT connection at home, this rule would not be of much use to unwilling employers. A temporary ban on office work in companies and authorities would be an even better solution.

Even the tightened mask requirement remains half-hearted because, contrary to what was discussed in advance, the really safe FFP2 masks should not be prescribed in public transport and shops, but simple surgical masks are also accepted. They are better than a scarf with holes in them, but they don’t offer nearly the same protection as a tight-fitting FFP2 mask.

It remains to be seen whether the measures now decided will be sufficient to reduce the number of infections faster and prevent the mutation from spreading. But at least the federal and state governments have shown that they can respond to the broad public criticism of the one-sidedness of the previous regulations. That also gives a little hope for future decisions.