Dhe car was born as a small car, developed splendidly and finally deformed into a heavy and oversized SUV that clogs streets and cities. This is roughly the story of those car critics who use the success of a certain type of vehicle as an opportunity to call for driving bans and higher parking fees. The narrative is cleverly chosen, because where residents of inner cities used to actually suffer from car traffic, the air is now largely clean. Exhaust gas purification has gotten better and better over the decades, and the growing number of electric cars are at least locally emission-free. The goal of putting a ban on cars can no longer be justified by the direct environmental impact, which is why the objective lack of space in cities should serve. But whether the SUV actually makes a significant contribution to this, i.e. takes up significantly more traffic space, is rarely questioned.

Anyone who pursues this should first distinguish between measure and mass. The prohibitive parking fees that Paris wants to introduce after a citizen survey are based on the masses. According to Mayor Anne Hidalgo, if the weight for a vehicle with a combustion engine exceeds 1.6 tons or two tons for an electric vehicle, it is socially unacceptable and probably an SUV. In fact, very different vehicles meet these criteria.