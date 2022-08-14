DThe nationwide curfew for cats in Walldorf in the Rhein-Neckar district to protect rare birds ends prematurely on Monday. This means that cats are allowed to go outside two weeks earlier than the decree of the Rhein-Neckar district district office. The young crested larks, which are threatened with extinction, are so far developed that there is no longer any risk for them, the office justified the step. That is why the lockdown could have been shortened.

At the same time, the authority made it clear that the original general decree was not rescinded with this partial change. “It will continue to apply until 2025 – in the period from April 1st to August 31st inclusive,” confirmed the authority, to which some cat owners had lodged an objection. A fine of 500 euros had been imposed on a holder. According to the office, his animal had been observed hunting near the breeding area of ​​​​the birds in the south of the city.

There are only exceptions for cats if they are kept on a short leash or verifiably do not move in areas where they could pose a danger to the animals. The measure had caused a nationwide sensation and triggered a lot of criticism.