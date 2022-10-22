from Esther Natalie Oliva *

Quality of life (Quality of lifeQoL) is defined by the World Health Organization as the subjective perception that an individual has of their position in life, in the context of a culture and a set of values ​​in which he lives, also in relation to his own goals, expectations and concerns. Health-related QoL is the perception of the impact of health (or disease or treatments) on physical, mental, social and functional well-being. Hematological malignancies are often incurable. Between these, myelodysplastic syndromes they have a more often chronic course with the variable risk of rapidly evolving into inauspicious forms (acute leukemia). To transform the patient’s voice (which describes the perception of their health) into a numerical value, quantifiable and to be followed over time, there are tools (often questionnaires) developed specifically for measuring the QoL and symptoms of the patient suffering from haematological neoplasia.