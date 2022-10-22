Quality of life (Quality of lifeQoL) is defined by the World Health Organization as the subjective perception that an individual has of their position in life, in the context of a culture and a set of values in which he lives, also in relation to his own goals, expectations and concerns. Health-related QoL is the perception of the impact of health (or disease or treatments) on physical, mental, social and functional well-being. Hematological malignancies are often incurable. Between these, myelodysplastic syndromes they have a more often chronic course with the variable risk of rapidly evolving into inauspicious forms (acute leukemia). To transform the patient’s voice (which describes the perception of their health) into a numerical value, quantifiable and to be followed over time, there are tools (often questionnaires) developed specifically for measuring the QoL and symptoms of the patient suffering from haematological neoplasia.
Specific questions about the impact of disease or therapy on QoL and symptoms are conferred a numerical value of the (perceived) weight of the response on individual life. The use of these measures in daily clinical practice has already been adopted by the most emancipated countries to facilitate communication between doctor and patient, also covering important topics for the patient, otherwise neglected in the normal medical examination. Furthermore, the approval of new investigational drugs requires evidence of how drug treatment modifies the patient’s QoL and symptoms, using specific tools to the statistical measurement of the patient’s experience during clinical trials. The integration of the objective aspects of the disease (physical, biochemical and molecular signs) and the subjective ones (QoL and symptoms) optimizes modern individual therapy, bringing the patient and his individual life to the center of care.
