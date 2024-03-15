The measles virus 'swims' in the sewers of Brussels. The pathogen was discovered in the wastewater of the Belgian capital – and of the EU – by a study by the Katholieke Universiteit of Leuven (KU Leuven). “We examined the waste waters of Leuven, Brussels-South and Brussels-North – explains virologist Elke Wollants, quoted by the Flemish TV Vrt – While in Leuven and Brussels-South the investigations gave negative results, in Brussels-North we found the measles virus in 3 consecutive samples”. For Wollants, laboratory manager at the Rega Institute at KU Leuven, “this indicates that There are many more infections circulating than we intercept“. If around 6 cases of measles are known in Brussels, “having detected the virus in the wastewater of a city with a million inhabitants – he warns – means that many infections escape the radar” of diagnosis.

The team from the University of Leuven began taking wastewater samples immediately after the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) launched an alert on the increase in measles cases on 16 February. “In our study we establish that the pathogen discovered in wastewater is not of vaccine origin, but derives from natural infection“, Wollants points out, launching an appeal for vaccination: “We invite children to be vaccinated as much as possible”, urges the virologist. “Measles is a contagious virus that can lead to serious complications”, she warns.

In Belgium – reports Vrt – only the anti-polio vaccine is mandatory, the anti-measles vaccine is not. And in Brussels and Wallonia the vaccination rate is much lower than in Flanders. “In Flanders the coverage is 89%, while in Brussels and Wallonia the vaccination rate is 75%. It is therefore not inconceivable that measles could circulate there,” observes Wollants. “This is why we invite children to be vaccinated as much as possible, because this – she insists – is the only way to protect themselves from the virus”. Virus which, ECDC reported in February, killed 6 people in Romania and one in Ireland. A measles epidemic is also underway in the Netherlands, in and around Eindhoven, highlights Flemish TV. Reports to the municipal health service speak of 14 infected children, average age 5 years, and one infected adult. According to Dutch authorities, none of them were vaccinated.