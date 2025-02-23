In less than a month, 90 cases of measles in Texas have been reported. This is the worst outbreak of this disease in the border state in more than 30 years. At least 16 people have been admitted to the hospital. There have also been nine measles cases in New Mexico.

According to officials of the State Health Services Department, the propagation of the virus has concentrated in northwest Texas. At least 77 cases have occurred in minors. 26 of these are children four years or so.

Measles is a highly contagious viral disease and can be deadly. The first symptoms include fever, cough, throat pain and conjunctivitis. It is usually distinguished by white spots that manifest on the cheeks, as well as a generalized eruption throughout the body.

According to the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), measles killed 2.6 million people a year worldwide, 12,000 of these victims in the American continent. But that was before the mass vaccination campaigns that began in the eighties. In 35 years, the case registration for this disease has been reduced to 95% thanks to the triple viral vaccine against measles, papers and rubella (SPR), which is applied in two doses from the first year of age .

However, in various parts of the world, a certain skepticism on the effects of vaccines has been disclosed among the population, including triple viral. For example, the most recent outbreak in Texas has occurred in Gaines County, demarcation that has one of the exemption rates to the highest vaccines in the state (18%). Many of the patients are children whose parents chose not to immunize them against measles.

The virus that takes advantage of misinformation

Although most states in the US demand that students must have the triple viral vaccine to go to school, some entities allow families to request an exemption so that their children are not vaccinated, even for non -medical reasons. Texas is one of these entities. Now, 85 of the 90 measles cases are of non -vaccinated people.

“We respect everyone’s right to get vaccinated or not,” said Albert Pilkington, executive director of the Seminole Hospital District, to the newspaper Texas Standard. “That is what it means to be American, right?”

In 2024, 285 measles cases were reported in the United States, the highest number of cases since 2019. 42% was children under five years. In Mexico, where the triple viral vaccine is free, the seven confirmed measles cases that occurred in 2024 were of imported origin (according to figures from the Ministry of Health).

The panorama in disease prevention does not look positive. The measles outbreak in Texas occurs one week after the confirmation of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as head of the United States Department of Health and Human Services. RFK jumped to fame first as an environmental lawyer and then for his notorious role as an anti -vacuum activist.

Kennedy has repeatedly disseminated erroneous information about vaccines, for example, that autism and attention deficit disorder with hyperactivity (ADHD) are caused by, among other factors, the harmful agents of vaccines. In 2021 he was appointed by the center to counteract digital hatred as one of the “twelve of misinformation.”

Neither the newly confirmed Secretary of Health nor the Governor of Texas, Greg Abbott, have yet pronounced on the emergency of health in the entity.