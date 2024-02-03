“Since December there has been a significant recovery in measles cases among adults but it must also be said that the prevention measures that are being adopted in care and hospital facilities to deal with Covid, i.e. the use of masks and frequent hygiene of the hands, are preventing the so-called 'secondary cases', those which occur primarily among healthcare workers and other users who come into contact with the patient”. Vaccination is recommended “to all those who have not done so or have not developed antibodies, and who work in healthcare environments”. Thus, in an interview on 'Il Messaggero', Emanuele Nicastri, director of the High Intensity Treatment Infectious Diseases unit of the Spallanzani hospital in Rome, commenting on the circular issued by the Lazio Region to renew the prevention recommendations to healthcare workers and control. Above all the invitation to vaccination against one of the most contagious diseases.

“The Region was right to issue the circular which – underlines Nicastri – is in fact a warning to raise our guard even further to prevent outbreaks and epidemics”. And on cases among adults: “These are patients with an average age of 35/36 years. This is because until 2017 the measles vaccine was not mandatory. The ministerial circular then introducing it went backwards in the population until 2000. But we have almost the entire population born in the 90s who has not developed antibodies, unless they have already had the disease.”