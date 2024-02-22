“L'increase in measles cases is worrying. In fact, let's talk about one of the most contagious infectious diseases of all: one case can generate 16” So at Adnkronos Salute Massimo Andreoniprofessor emeritus of infectious diseases and scientific director of the Italian Society of Infectious and Tropical Diseases (Simit), who specifies on the new recently isolated variant: “Like all viral mutations it must be followed in some way, but it is not that which demonstrates the aggressiveness of the pathology. It is not a dangerous variant in terms of public health because it is still controlled by immunity, both natural and vaccine-induced.”

In this sense, therefore, “the variant has no particular relevance. We have a problem in diagnostic terms because it escapes molecular tests but for measles molecular tests are rarely required. In fact, the diagnosis is above all clinical and confirmed by serological tests”. The concern therefore remains with the fact “that more cases are being recorded: this, on a clinical level, is the problem, not the new variant”.

L'The high contagiousness of the disease “means that, when even a few cases begin to circulate, it spreads very rapidly. Fortunately, there is a vaccine because measles is dangerous, with a lethality of one in a thousand cases. It is a rather serious pathology especially among the little ones”, she concludes, inviting vaccination.

WHO Europe: “58 thousand cases and 10 deaths in 2023”

“A rapid and concerted response to the measles epidemic is urgently needed, it is essential to protect millions of vulnerable children.” The World Health Organization (WHO) regional office for Europe once again calls for “constant efforts to prevent cases from continuing to increase in 2024”, after updated numbers for last year highlighted an exploit of the measles in the area between Europe and Central Asia. In detail, it emerges that in 2023 more than 58 thousand people in 41 of the 53 member states of the WHO European region were infected by the measles virus. Epidemic that caused “thousands of hospital admissions and 10 related deaths”. The latest numbers for 2023 highlight, reiterates WHO Europe, “a rapid increase compared to the previous three years, and a risk for those in the Region who are not protected”.

Many cases occur in children under 5 years old

The high percentage of cases among children under 5 years of age (almost half of the total), the UN health agency points out, once again reflects the enormous impact of the Covid pandemic on health systems, including on routine immunization services, which led to a significant accumulation of children susceptible to measles and other diseases preventable with shield injections, who were unable to benefit from the vaccination service. “Health systems in the WHO European Region must catch up to rapidly reach the 1.2 million children who did not receive the measles vaccine between 2020 and 2022, while continuing with routine immunization,” urges WHO Regional Director for Europe Hans Kluge. “As the virus continues to spread in many parts of the Region, timely detection and response to the outbreak remains critical to prevent further escalation and ensure the Region’s progress towards eliminating this highly contagious disease.”

Considering the increase in cases globally, the risk of importation into the European region is “almost inevitable”. All affected Member States so far have strengthened surveillance to quickly detect cases and their contacts, scaled up routine immunization services and conducted catch-up vaccination activities to vaccinate the vulnerable before the virus reaches them. For example, the actions implemented in Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Romania and Tajikistan, which led to the vaccination of over 2.5 million children of all ages in 2023, appear to have contributed to slowing the spread of the virus in these countries , notes WHO Europe. “However, continued transmission in the Region is posing an ongoing threat to the health of millions of children.”

Every measles-related death “is an avoidable tragedy given that there is a safe and effective vaccine to prevent the disease – Kluge insists – I congratulate countries on the global response measures taken so far and warn against any complacency at this stage. We must overcome this dangerous disease by actively reaching out to undervaccinated or unvaccinated communities.” But where are we on the path to eliminating the disease? Although 33 of the 53 Member States of the WHO European Region have achieved verification of measles elimination as of 2022, “this achievement remains fragile”, the agency highlights. To maintain this status, in fact, “a country must ensure that transmission of the virus following any import is stopped within 12 months of the first reported case”.

By adopting the European Immunization Agenda 2030, all countries in the Region must “achieve and sustain coverage above 95% in every community with both doses of measles vaccine, including by offering catch-up vaccination to those who have missed one of doses; ensure high-quality surveillance to quickly identify and isolate any possible case; ensure a rapid response to the epidemic in all communities”, lists WHO Europe. “We will continue to work closely with all Member States in their efforts to respond effectively to ongoing measles outbreaks,” assures Robb Butler, Director of Communicable Diseases and Environmental Health at WHO Europe. In particular, he explains, “countries will be helped to adopt measures to systematically address immunization inequalities and avoid epidemics of vaccine-preventable diseases. We are also working closely with our member states” to support their “efforts to combat the vaccine misinformation leading some people to delay or refuse vaccinations.”

Measles is one of the most contagious diseases in the world, the agency recalls, and spreads when an infected person breathes, coughs or sneezes. The virus remains active and contagious in the air or on infected surfaces for up to two hours. Any non-immune person can be infected. The most visible symptom is a prominent skin rash, while complications can include blindness, encephalitis, severe diarrhea and related dehydration, ear infections, and pneumonia. Unvaccinated young children and pregnant women are at the highest risk of serious measles complications. The infection also weakens the immune system and can make it 'forget' how to protect itself from other common infections, leaving children in particular extremely vulnerable.