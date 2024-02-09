Measles cases on the rise in Italy and beyond. But what does it depend on? “In 2023, there were 9 million measles cases worldwide, with 136 thousand deaths. In Italy in 2023 we had 43 cases against the 27 recorded in January 2024. In our country I would not speak of an emergency but we must monitor and return to vaccinating children, reminding parents that the measles vaccine is mandatory.” So at Adnkronos Salute Massimo Andreoniscientific director of Simit, the Italian Society of Infectious and Tropical Diseases, speaking on the 2023 and January 2024 data from the ISS measles bulletin.

Cases on the rise, the causes

The resurgence of measles in our country, according to the expert, has two causes: “After four years of Covid we have forgotten long-established habits in our lives, namely the use of masks in crowded places, distancing and washing hands. In addition, fewer measles vaccines are given. In Italy the rate of the first vaccination (for children between 12 and 15 months of age) is 92%, the booster, which is generally done between 5 and 6 years or, alternatively, between 10 and 11 years has dropped at 86%, when it should be at 100%. These two elements have caused measles to explode worldwide, in Europe and in Italy.” But why is wearing a mask so important? “Let's not forget that measles is a serious disease that is transmitted through the respiratory system and is very widespread. One person with the disease infects 16, in one case out of a thousand they die”, she concludes.

Pregliasco

“The trend of measles at an international level is worrying. Even in Italy the cases are clearly rising, even if we must consider that in the pre-Covid era there were much more: it is essential to recover unvaccinated people and maintain high levels of measles vaccination coverage in our country”. This was underlined by the virologist of the State University of Milan Fabrizio Pregliasco, commenting to Adnkronos Salute.

An increase that is not surprising. “The non-pharmacological measures adopted against Covid-19”, such as masks and distancing, “had somehow reduced the circulation of the virus – recalls Pregliasco – and therefore the number of cases. With the resumption of normal life and international trade, There has been this increase in cases, which is worrying. For now, Italy is holding out because it has a good vaccination, but the situation absolutely deserves attention, to contain the effects of this spread around the world.”