The measles rears its head in Europe. And “with the increase in cases in the EU, a coordinated approach is essential to prevent the further spread” of the virus and the disease. “The Health Security Committee meets today to discuss cooperation on awareness-raising, surveillance and vaccination rollout that can help prevent the disease” This was announced via X by Stella Kyriakides, European Commissioner for Health and Food Safety.

The invitation not to let your guard down

The invitation not to lower our guard against measles also comes from the Directorate General for Health and Food Safety (Sante) of the European Commission: “Measles is highly contagious and can have serious consequences on public health. Cases continue to increase throughout the country. 'European Union', we read in a post on An appeal also comes from DG Health on this very point: “Vaccination prevents measles and the complications it can cause. Yet, despite the availability of safe and effective vaccines, tens of thousands of cases are recorded in the EU every year. Help us to spread the word” about the importance of protecting yourself.