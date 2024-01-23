There European region is experiencing “an alarming increase in measles cases”. And the warning from the regional office of the World Health Organization (WHO) for Europe. “Between January and October 2023, more than 30,000 cases were reported by 40 of the region's 53 member states. Compared to the 941 reported in all of 2022, this is a more than 30-fold increase,” warns the UN health agency. “The increase in cases has accelerated in recent months and this trend is expected to continue if urgent measures are not taken across the region to prevent further spread.” This is a call to action from WHO Europe.

“We have found in the region not only a 30-fold increase in measles cases, but also nearly 21,000 hospitalizations and 5 measles-related deaths – underlines Hans Kluge, regional director of WHO Europe -. It's worrying. There Vaccination is the only way to protect children from this potentially dangerous disease“. And precisely on vaccination, he urges, “urgent efforts are needed to stop transmission and prevent further spread. AND' It is vital that all countries are prepared to rapidly detect and respond promptly to measles outbreakswhich could jeopardize progress towards eliminating the disease.”

Why is measles on the rise?

Where vaccinations are lacking, epidemics can occur affecting both the young and the elderly, the agency continues. In 2023, measles affected all age groups, with significant differences between countries in the age distribution of cases. Overall, 2 in 5 cases involved children aged 1 to 4 years, and one in 5 involved adults aged 20 years or older. From the beginning of the year until October, 20,918 cases of hospitalization were reported, and 5 measles-related deaths occurred in 2 countries. This measles resurgence is largely attributed to the decline in vaccination coverage in the region's countries during 2020-2022. The Covid pandemic has had a significant impact on the performance of the immunization system, resulting in an accumulation of unvaccinated or under-vaccinated children. Reported national first-dose vaccine coverage in the region dropped from 96% in 2019 to 93% in 2022, while second-dose coverage dropped from 92% in 2019 to 91% in 2022. In total, more than 1, 8 million newborns in the region did not receive measles vaccination between 2020 and 2022.

The resumption of national and international travel and the removal of anti-Covid social and public health measures have increased the risk of cross-border transmission of measles – notes WHO Europe – and of spread within communities, particularly in non-Measles communities. vaccinated and under-vaccinated. Cases have been reported in many countries where measles has been declared eliminated as an endemic disease. “THE Countries that have achieved measles elimination are still at risk of large and disruptive epidemics following the importation of the measles virus from other countries – the agency warns – if very high rates of routine childhood vaccination (at least 95%) are not maintained in all communities”.

“This alarming resurgence of measles cases in 2023 further highlights the importance of identifying and addressing immunization inequities across countries, to achieve and maintain high vaccination coverage in every community – continues the WHO -. Locally tailored immunization strategies that target identified disparities and promote vaccine equity must become central” to support “our efforts moving forward.” Intensified activities and vaccination catch-up campaigns have been launched in several countries. And “WHO Europe, in collaboration with partners, is supporting areas affected by large outbreaks to conduct case investigations, identify and vaccinate susceptible contacts, implement infection control in health facilities, raise awareness and address people's concerns, improve disease surveillance, planning and implementing immunization in response to the epidemic”.

“Evaluating immune gaps”

However, “all countries,” the organization urges, “even those that may not yet have ongoing measles transmission, must carefully evaluate their own immunity gaps and program weaknesses and take immediate action to address them. Elimination is measles which remains a priority target of rubella” in the European region. “The pillars for the elimination of these diseases remain high immunity of the population, the closing of immune gaps and surveillance” to monitor the possible onset of the disease “and take public health actions. It is imperative – concludes the WHO Europe – that countries reach and maintain coverage above 95% with 2 doses of measles vaccine. Achieving it by also filling those existing gaps must be the top priority”.