“In the UK there has been a significant increase in measles cases in these first 4 months of 2023, almost reaching the total of all infections in 2022. There has therefore been an important call for vaccinations by the English health authorities because there has been a drop in coverage of the MPR vaccine (measles, mumps, rubella) evidently linked to the Covid pandemic but not only. Perhaps also due to a problem of propensity for vaccinations linked to no-vax “. So the infectious disease specialist Matteo Bassetti, director of infectious diseases at the San Martino hospital in Genoa, told Adnkronos Salute. In the United Kingdom, 49 cases were recorded in the first 4 months of 2023, in all of 2022 there were 54 infections.

“The feeling – says Bassetti – is that even in Italy there has been a progressive reduction in coverage for the tetravalent vaccine. What happened in the United Kingdom will also happen to us because they were the first to remove the masks, evidently the contagion from measles was anticipated”.

“And we will see the effects of the vaccination reduction of the Mpr vaccine in 2023 and 2024 – continues Bassetti – I hope that the anti-scientific and anti-vaccine drift does not compromise the excellent work done after the Lorenzin law on the obligation of vaccines which dates back to 2017 and which has allowed us to raise coverage for measles. Now we have to concentrate, once the emergency is over, on other infectious diseases”.