Cases of streptococcus and measles on the rise in Italy and Europe. But even if there is no real emergency, experts urge caution by providing guidance and advice.

In particular, Martino Barretta, head of Vaccines and Immunizations of the Italian Federation of Pediatric Doctors (Fimp), explains to Adnkronos Salute that “there is a resurgence of streptococcal cases among children and we also see small patients who become re-infected within a few months”. “There are no important situations and the treatment, if the swab is positive, is with the antibiotic Amoxicillin” she states, adding that “from an epidemiological point of view we are faced with an advance in the spread of this type of bacteria that we usually see in children close to spring. It is probable that the flu, very strong this year, has facilitated the taking root of streptococcus, as some studies are demonstrating. Therefore, this resurgence warning could last well into the spring.”

But Can we think of prevention? “Difficult – responds Barretta – You have to pay attention to the hygiene of children's hands but there are no other weapons. The symptoms must be confirmed with a swab and then therapy started, which is more complex if the child is a carrier of the bacterium and then in that case a different reasoning must be made.”

Measles

As for measles, in 2023 in Italy the ISS surveillance system recorded 43 cases, a clear increase compared to the 15 in 2022, as of January 2024, 27 infections have already been recorded. “For now the numbers are low and there is no emergency, but it is clear that we must be careful and work a lot on communicating vaccinations and also move, in some regions such as Lazio, with the active call”, says Barretta.

The expert underlines that “there is no alert but it is clear that in a national situation where we are not yet at 95% of the population covered by vaccines, measles can infect and immediately identifying and isolating cases is crucial for the risk of outbreaks It is a serious disease with dangerous consequences.”