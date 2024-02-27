“In 2023 more than 30 thousand measles cases in Europe, of which 75% in unvaccinated subjects. The highest number of cases in the least vaccinated country in Europe, Romania, with only 71% coverage (2 doses of vaccine). It's Italy? 85% vaccination coverage: far from the 95% target. If an epidemic outbreak occurs, it will be difficult to contain it” This is how Matteo Bassetti, director of the Infectious Diseases Clinic of the San Martino Polyclinic in Genoa, warns on social media, returning to the rise in measles cases at an international level. A trend that does not spare Italy.

