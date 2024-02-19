A measles variant identified in Italy. Is the vaccine effective? Is there a risk that the variant will spread? What is the scenario? Do the tests identify the variant? The questions are answered by the experts consulted by Adnkronos.

“The measles virus is rather stable. The antigenic variants do not cause problems for our immune response: those who are vaccinated or have had measles in the past have nothing to fear with the new variants“, he tells Adnkronos Salute Pier Luigi Lopalcoprofessor of Hygiene at the University of Salento, the discovery of measles cases in Northern Italy with a mutation that can evade diagnostic tests.

“The vaccine in use – underlines Lopalco – continues to be effective. Some diagnostic tests may have some problems as they may not correctly identify the virus. Variant or no variant, measles still remains a fearsome disease. Anyone who is not vaccinated should run and get it.”

The new mutation of the measles virus identified in Northern Italy “is not a cause for concern. The disease is still the same and there is an effective vaccine”. The problem is the greater difficulty “in identifying the pathology with tests” and this could “false the data linked to the program to eliminate the virus from Europe, with cases that can escape”, she explains for her part Giovanni Rezzaextraordinary professor of Hygiene at the Vita-Salute San Raffaele University of Milan.

For now, he recalls, “the cases linked to the variant are quite rare and sporadic. The problem is therefore rather limited. But it is important in terms of surveillance, because in Europe there is a plan to eliminate measles”. Elimination “which has not yet occurred and we still have large outbreaks in some countries, such as Romania, for example”. Now, he concludes, “the fact that some cases, with the new variant, may escape the tests could distort the results of the control making us think that it is eliminated when in fact it is not”.

“The Measles will be a major problem in the coming months and years, we will have a resurgence in adults with complicated cases and also an impact on the National Health Service. We have said many times that we must return to prevention of infectious diseases, but today there is fear of talking about infectious diseases and vaccinations because we often have an attitude of denial of the problems”, says Matteo Bassetti, Director of Diseases infectious diseases of the San Martino polyclinic hospital in Genoa, taking stock of the measles situation in Italy speaking with Adnkronos.

While on the study conducted by the University of Milan, with the Higher Institute of Health, published in 'Eurosurveillance', which identified a new variant of measles in Italy, which affects molecular tests for diagnosis, making them less sensitive. “I don't think it's worrisome to have a measles variant that isn't picked up by testing – highlights Bassetti – This is an infection that is found with clinical diagnosis and there are unequivocal signs such as the rash. The virus evolves and mutates and can be contracted in other countries.”

“We have two kinds of problems with measles. The first is that cases are rising at a European level. And it is a problem of reducing the so-called herd immunity, which is very difficult to maintain for this infection which, before Covid, was at the top” of the contagiousness “ranking”, is the analysis of the virologist Fabrizio Pregliasco, who commented to Adnkronos Salute.

“Now the new Omicron variants are even more so, but measles always has an R0 transmissibility index of around 15 cases”, that is, one case causes another 15 in a susceptible population. It is therefore “very contagious through the respiratory route and the decline in vaccination coverage is creating this problem. Then there is the issue of the variant identified in Italy: what colleagues have identified is the fact that this virus also changes, it is not granitic But everything also shows a positive aspect: it is a sign that surveillance works”, he adds.

Since January 2024, 5 five cases have been confirmed in the metropolitan city of Milan and in the surrounding areas in Lombardy, all classified as genotype D8, explained the authors of the study, researchers from the University of Milan and the Higher Institute of Health. This work, observes Pregliasco, “makes us understand that the measles virus lives and that there are variants in Italy too. People who have had an infection imported from Thailand and other places and they highlighted a variant that needs to be monitored. And this is beautiful, because it means that molecular biology systems today allow us to follow the virus. So it is more of a diagnostic problem” that is posed by the new variant, “i.e. to optimize the tests they must be calibrated. This is the element. But fortunately these variations” of the measles virus “are very rare and are not as impressive and systematic as happens with Covid”.

They are variants, highlights the virologist, professor at the State University of Milan, “which do not affect the disease, but it is only a question of possibly false negatives in tests and evaluations of the effectiveness of the vaccine. For now the vaccine is valid and furthermore these are numerically very limited cases. It is currently a scientific problem with implications for test development. Let's see it as a positive element, a sign that surveillance works.”