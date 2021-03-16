Hala Al-Khayyat (Abu Dhabi)

The UAE looks forward to the future by developing a smart and sustainable transport sector, and by pursuing all that is advanced and modern in this vital sector.

The Abu Dhabi Mobility Management Strategy, the Comprehensive Land Transport Plan (Abu Dhabi), the Dubai Strategy for Smart Self-Driving Transport and the Dubai Green Mobility Initiative all aim to achieve sustainable and safe mobility in the country.

The concerned authorities in the country are studying many alternatives, from autonomous vehicles to air taxis, suspended transport units and the “hyperloop” train of the future. These are all ideas presented and under study for their implementation in the coming years in the country.

The sectors concerned with the transportation sector in the country affirm their commitment to support sustainable transportation and the existing trend towards the use of low-emission vehicles, by adopting the best specifications and standards for various means of transport, applying the latest technologies in this sector, and motivating members of society to move more towards the use of environmentally friendly vehicles, within the framework of Ensuring the promotion of quality of life standards in the emirate.

The state is working to establish the necessary infrastructure, including legislation and advanced technology, for the use of self-driving vehicles, and the promotion of smart and sustainable transportation.

Suspended transport units are a future mobility system that the RTA is studying to implement, with the advantage of using several times less land area, compared to conventional systems of the same capacity and five times less energy efficiency than air vehicles.

The state intends to establish the first commercial hyperloop unit between Abu Dhabi and Dubai in the first phase, to be developed later to create an interconnected commercial network across all parts of the country and its exits.

The Hyperloop system, called “Future Train”, reduces freight costs by nearly two-thirds, compared to freight costs on high-speed trains.

The Hyperloop system will change the aspect of city planning, provide parking spaces, and change the transportation map for passengers between different destinations within the city, and between logistical centers such as airports and ports.

The use of the air taxi has become an issue after the launch of its first version at GITEX 2020, and work is underway to enact the necessary legislation, establish the appropriate infrastructure, ensure safety procedures and modify engines.

Autonomous vehicles in Masdar City (Archive)

At the end of 2019, the Emirate of Abu Dhabi approved the first self-driving vehicle within its autonomous transportation network, as part of the plan to develop and expand the sustainable mobility system in the city.

The Navia Autonomous Vehicle is a fully autonomous vehicle, with 8 seats capable of accommodating 12 passengers, with a top speed of 25 km per hour, equipped with cameras and sensors, and provides two- and three-dimensional maps to identify obstacles and their location in relation to the vehicle, and with a GPS system to determine Vehicle location, in addition to the system for communicating with traffic lights.

The vehicle, approved by Masdar with the Department of Municipalities and Transport, is characterized by being fully powered by electricity, and charging lasts for about 8 to 9 hours, and can be recharged within 30 minutes, and the vehicle is characterized by high safety and can be operated on external streets. The road network in the country is characterized by international specifications, high quality, and a high commitment to applying the highest international standards in design and implementation, in order to achieve the highest standards of safety and security for road users. The concerned authorities are working to improve and develop the infrastructure of the road network, in addition to preserving the main road assets, and to ensure that the main road network works effectively, safely and with minimal impact on the environment, in line with its objectives to reduce traffic congestion and increase the flow of movement throughout the country.