Means of supporting Gulf diversity
In continuation of the ongoing debate about economic diversification in the GCC countries, and based on what was stated in last week’s article, additional support for the diversification process revolves around the varying local economic policies on the one hand and completing the components of Gulf cooperation, especially the establishment of the common Gulf market, on the other hand.
On the first side, the disparity in economic policies between the GCC countries led to the emergence of important development experiences, which in turn led to economic diversification that contributed to increasing growth rates and reducing dependence on oil wealth, compared to less diversity in other countries as a result of slow economic decision-making or traditional economic policies. This requires studying these experiences and activating the economic cycle by benefiting from the experiences of the most diverse and dynamic countries in decision-making and policies. This must be done through exchanging experiences by creating new investment opportunities, which will lead to greater integration between the Gulf economies.
Noting that some GCC countries have tended in the past few years to benefit from these experiences, the matter needs more coordination bilaterally and collectively through the General Secretariat of the Cooperation Council, which in turn needs to direct more attention to economic cooperation.
In relation to the first aspect, Gulf diversity can move to a more developed stage through the completion of deferred cooperation items, such as the customs union and the common market, the completion of which will open the markets of the GCC countries to each other and transform them into a large unified market, which will provide limitless investment opportunities. Important development projects will be implemented in various fields. Firstly, thanks to the existence of the single market itself, and secondly, thanks to the freedom of movement, import and export of goods from various commercial ports of the six countries without obstacles or complicated procedures.
In addition, many projects that can contribute significantly to diversification need enormous capital that some GCC countries may not be able to attract individually, but the existence of a common market that will allow the free movement of goods, services, and investments can overcome this obstacle, so that investments are shared. The Gulf government and private sectors are involved in implementing these projects, some of which have already been implemented and resulted in results and achievements that benefited all countries contributing to these projects. Some of them can be mentioned, such as aluminum factories and the Gulf Petrochemical Industries Company in Bahrain, which are shining examples that illustrate the extent of the gains achieved. It can be achieved, including adding more diversity, in addition to providing job opportunities that suit the Gulf citizen.
By merging the common local and Gulf trends, a qualitative shift will be witnessed by the Gulf economies, whose combined economy will be ranked among the ten largest economies in the world, which will give it great economic and geopolitical power, especially since it enjoys membership in the most important organizations and economic blocs, such as the G20 and the BRICS bloc, which will gain it An additional weight and global role that can be harnessed to support Gulf interests.
Although such a transformation has all the factors for success, such as advanced infrastructure, capital, and local human resources, the picture is not rosy, as there are multiple difficulties and obstacles. However, the possibility of overcoming these factors is an issue if viewed from the standpoint of common interests and the requirements of the new circumstances in relations. International.
This will also provide the GCC countries with more economic and financial stability, and will contribute to addressing one of the most important issues related to providing job opportunities and improving living standards through economic diversification that can take root thanks to joint Gulf cooperation, which deserves to be given greater attention and work to achieve.
*Economic expert and consultant
#Means #supporting #Gulf #diversity
Leave a Reply