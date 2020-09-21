At a recent meeting, the Russian government proposed a number of tax changes that will provide the budget with the necessary revenues to meet social obligations. An increase in the tax on the extraction of minerals for the metallurgical and chemical industries will allow spending more on social needs and meeting all budgetary obligations.

AiF.ru told about the tightening of taxation of resource-extracting companies, about the fight against offshore companies and the implementation of the request for social justice political scientist, director of the Institute of Regional Problems Dmitry Zhuravlev.

Polina Devyatova, AiF.ru: What, in your opinion, are the reasons for the Ministry of Finance’s initiatives to tighten taxation of resource companies?

Dmitry Zhuravlev: The reason is the reduction of the state budget to the plus. This is the statutory task of the Ministry of Finance. On the other hand, since the subsoil is a national resource, taxes on resource companies are the most logical.

– An increase in the tax burden on resource companies will increase budget revenues. How will this affect ordinary citizens of Russia?

– Additional funds will appear to solve social problems, to increase the same pensions. Maybe to reduce direct taxation of citizens. On the other hand, resource companies have always been involved in sponsorship, now these sponsorship programs will be reduced. Now this money will be accumulated by the state, which will distribute this money according to budget expenditures. Everything will be somewhat more transparent.

– Why is the increase in the tax burden on the oil giants beneficial to small and medium-sized businesses?

– Everything is the same: the total load. If the “elephants” take on more weight, then the “mice” will get less.

– Where, in your opinion, will the tax revenues pledged by the Ministry of Finance be directed?

– For all budget items. These tax revenues are needed to 100% fulfill budgetary obligations, which include the military (there is no one other than the federal budget to maintain the armed forces, and life shows that they are necessary) and the social direction. In addition to pensions, social benefits, these are child benefits and maternity capital. This is the whole set of social benefits. Pensions for people with disabilities, the cost of education and medicine, all this also comes from the budget.

Everything is redistributed to those citizens who need it. Not just taken from business and given to citizens, but given, first of all, to large families, disabled people, sick people.

– Will the Government, in your opinion, continue to introduce elements of progressive taxation, as it happened with the introduction of 15% personal income tax on incomes over 5 million?

– It is necessary to raise. A poor person should not pay as much as a rich person. And in fact, more, if we consider the percentage. But at the same time, you need to tax so that the rich still want to stay in the country. This is a very delicate question.

Can we say that the Government has begun real actions to combat the outflow of capital abroad? This refers to the revision of agreements with Cyprus, Malta, Luxembourg and other countries.

This is much more difficult for our government than for the United States. We do not have as much influence over Western countries as the United States. We follow the legal path, but we need to understand that the income from offshore companies is such that our counterparties can go in the wrong way. It will be very hard work. And, indeed, these agreements are only the first step. Then it will be necessary to work out the mechanism for their implementation.

– Is the demand for social justice, one of the main ones in modern Russian society, realized in this way?

– This is generally the main demand of the Russian people. All our lives we have fought against injustice, this is our main national feature. The British are for legality, we are for justice.

– What categories of citizens, enterprises should be subject to progressive tax?

– In this sense, the Ministry of Finance is absolutely right. It is necessary to impose high taxes, first of all, the most profitable of all, something that does not depend on the producers themselves. This is justice. Increase at oil rigs, decrease at industrial enterprises in order to increase the percentage of the processing industry. By the way, the President has spoken about this many times.