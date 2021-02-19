The soul is a singular symbol that symbolizes the vital energy emanating from living beings, and man has called it this term as an energy we sense but we do not see with the naked eye..it is this energy that we exchange with other human beings that makes us fall under the influence of its attractiveness, negatively or positively, in the dazzling strong positive We love and love, in a little bit we feel intimacy, and in the negative we feel aversion, or discomfort.

Although these descriptions are found in all human languages, and their metaphors differ in different cultures of societies, all peoples in all their civilizations agree on one name for this mysterious energy and call it “soul”.

Myths have taken from it since its first inception among primitive societies, as a source of unlimited power, and raised it to the level of mystery, magic and mystical manifestations, and through it separated the body as a substance, and the soul as a transcendent example, but went to the fact that the soul is eternal, and the body is mortal, so when a person dies, they remain The spirit is alive, it flaps around the living, and may be embodied in other beings in nature, as in the doctrine of reincarnation of some peoples, such as the Hindus!

Based on this conception of the meaning of the soul and the truth of its source, the value of the body and the action or inclination that emanates from it took place, and those beliefs in order to convince man of the validity of their source, relied on his inability to perceive this spirit with his five senses, and raised its symbols to the level of priests, sages and saints. In some of these beliefs, they are depicted with an aura of light surrounding their heads that derives holiness from a spirit that others do not see. Throughout the course of human history, tyrants have used the “spiritual” power of myths heroes, in order to subjugate humans, as they are the shadow of that invisible, metaphysical spirit on Earth!.

So the soul acquired non-sensory and non-material connotations, although – as scientific discoveries have proven – it is nothing but the energy that is generated and transmitted by the reactions of the organism and its physiological activities, whether human, plant or animal, as this energy is generated from the interaction of the elements in nature, and the discoveries have been explained The scientific reality of this energy and the reasons for its emergence. Love, for example, occurs between two positive souls that emerge from the positive energy of each of them, and they harmonize in a converging spiritual energy that complements one of them that lacks the other.

In this type of love, one party does not submit to or dominate another, but rather unites two forces to face all difficulties, regardless of their source, and makes these two forces (women and men) a central force that creates progress, development and civilization!